World Kidney Day: 7 Foods To Eat For A Healthy Kidney

Eating toward better kidney health couldn't get easier than this.

Highlights World Kidney Day is celebrated every year on second Thursday of March

The day seeks to spread awareness about the importance of kidney health

Here are some foods you can eat for maintaining a healthy kidney

Kidney isn't the first thing on our priority list when it comes to eating healthy. But turns out we can eat our way to better kidney health with these simple foods in your diet. There are certain foods that will allow you to eat your way to better kidney health. They are simple and everyday foods that are easily available within the household. Inclusion of these foods in your diet acts as a preventive measure for avoiding contraction of kidney disease.





Macrobiotic Health Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND suggests sodium intake should be avoided as much as possible. "Salt intake should be limited in the diet. Less processed items should be had as they are very high on sodium and trans fats, for example diet namkeens etc." Further, unhealthy kidneys have problems in filtering out phosphorous so lesser quantities of this mineral are recommended for a kidney-healthy diet.





Here Are 7 Foods To Eat For A Healthy Kidney:

1. Apple





The healthiest any-time snack that keeps doctors away, apples are helpful for protecting kidneys too. The high pectin content in apples helps reduce the risk factors associated with kidney damage.





2. Berries





Berries are a great source of antioxidants and helpful nutrients. There are a number of berries that can be added to the diet to protect kidney health such as strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, etc.

3. Citrus Fruits





If you want to keep your kidney healthy, the more Vitamin C the better. Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons contain this vital vitamin in abundance. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publications, "Consuming dilute lemon juice daily has been shown to decrease thee rate of stone formation."





Citrus fruits are a wonderful addition to your diet.

4. Cabbage





Cabbage is naturally low in sodium, which makes it a great vegetable to have to prevent kidney disease. It also contains a number of helpful compounds and vitamins for overall well being. The best way to eat cabbage is to have it lightly cooked so that it retains its health benefits.





5. Sweet Potato





The amount of vitamins and minerals found in sweet potato are great for consumption at any time of the day. Their high fibre content further breaks down slowly, making it ideal to reduce weight too.





6. Kale





Dark leafy green vegetables are a must include in your diet towards better kidney health. Kale is one such superfood which is readily available and can be added for its high vitamin and mineral content.





Kale is an important leafy green to add to your diet.

7. Cauliflower





Cauliflower is one power-packed vegetable which has Vitamin C, Folate and fibre in abundance. It can be had boiled or even raw for maximum health benefits for the kidney.Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND says that eating water-rich food may be beneficial for health. "Celery, kakadi, cucumber, bottle gourd and watermelon are a must-have to ensure healthy kidneys," says Shilpa Arora. Coconut water is another drink which is recommended by the expert. "Coconut water is extremely healing for the kidneys as it's high on potassium and helps flush out the excess sodium," adds Arora.





Nutritionist Recommended Recipe For Healthy Detox Water

Here is a simple recipe for detox water you can easily make at home, by Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND.





Ingredients





Cucumbers - 2

Lemon 1/2

Mint leaves

Pinch of black salt

Method





Blend all the ingredients together and drink it for maximum health benefits.







