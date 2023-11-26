The winter season brings along a range of greens to relish. During this time, our vegetable baskets see an abundance of fresh leafy vegetables that add a splash of colour and nutrients to your daily meals. One such popular option is mustard leaves, or as we popularly call it sarson ka saag. Paired with makki ki roti, ghee, and gud, it makes for a perfect winter meal, especially in the Northern part of India. However, today, the dish has broken all the barriers and makes a desirable choice for all. But if you notice, you will find people often complaining about extra bitterness or watery texture of the dish while making it at home. Have you also been experiencing such hurdles while making sarson ka saag at home? If yes, then this article is just for you. Here, we have addressed a few common struggles people face while making sarson ka saag at home. Let's take you through.





Common Mistakes While Making Sarson Ka Saag: 5 Tips To Make Sarson Ka Saag Perfectly At Home:

1. How to reduce the bitterness of sarson ka saag:

Mustard greens have a sharp flavour profile, which makes the dish a bit bitter in nature. To mellow it down, we suggest adding a good amount of spinach to the recipe.

2. How to keep up the colour of sarson ka saag:

Leafy greens have volatile acids, which should be allowed to escape to prevent the dish from losing colour. The best practice is to blanch and cook the saag uncovered.

3. How to avoid the watery texture of sarson ka saag:

Ideally, the saag tastes the best when it is smooth and has a thick texture. But you will often find people making it watery in nature. Fret not! We have a solution for you. Add some maize flour (makki atta) to the saag and mix. This will help the saag to thicken. You can also set heat to low and let the saag simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

4. How to prevent sarson ka saag from being salty:

The best practice is to add unsalted butter to the recipe to avoid excess salt. And if at all it turns salty, we suggest, adding an atta dough in the saag and letting it simmer for some time - the dough will soak the excess salt from the dish.

5. How to prevent gas formation after eating sarson ka saag:

To make the saag easy to digest, add a pinch of turmeric to it. Turmeric contains curcumin which is anti-inflammatory in nature. This not only brightens the colour of the dish but also prevents bloating and indigestion.





Now that you have these tips handy, we suggest making a portion os winter-special sarson ka saag at home and relish.