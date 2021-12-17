Cricketer Suresh Raina is one social media celebrity we all love to see on our feeds. The former 'Chennai Super Kings' player has amassed 18.1 million followers on Instagram. Whether he is trying some new Yoga asanas, or simply spending time with his adorable children - we cannot get enough of him. Those who follow him closely would know that he is not just a doting dad, but also an amazing chef. Suresh Raina regularly shares his cooking videos on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. In his most recent cooking experiment, he tried making the winter-special Sarson Ka Saag. Take a look:

Suresh Raina had posted the video on Instagram Reels. It has received over 1.9 million views and 336k likes since the time it was shared. In the clip, we could see him smiling while stirring a pot of delicious Sarson Ka Saag. Fans were delighted to see the ace cricketer trying his hands at the winter specialty, which is popularly paired with piping hot Makki ki Roti and additional ingredients like Whiter butter and Gur. "Season of #sarsonkasaag is here! #reels #family," he wrote in the caption of his Reels video.





This is not the only cooking video that Suresh Raina has shared on Instagram. The cricketer has often posted clips of himself cooking delicious food, asking fans to guess the dish that he's making. Take a look:

If you want to cook some delicious Sarson ka Saag like Suresh Raina, don't worry, we have you sorted. The Punjabi delight can easily be made at home with our delicious recipes. We have listed not one, not two but seven wholesome ways you can cook Saag at home. Click here for the recipes.