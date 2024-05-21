Our kitchens are equipped with a range of cookware - each having its unique characteristics and usage. In fact, we believe there's science behind every utensil we use in our daily cooking process, and you need to know it well for maximum efficiency. From stainless steel to ceramic and mud pots, there are various options to choose from. One such option is cast-iron cookware. Unlike most of its counterparts, cast iron is heavier and has a high heating point, making the usage a bit tougher than usual. But trust us, it has been the traditional choice for cooking across the world. You wonder, why? Consultant nutritionist says, "Cast iron is a popular cookware choice because of its durability, sustainability and health benefits. It aids reaction-free cooking and adds iron to your daily meals."





Now, if you are planning to add some cast iron utensils to your collection, then we got you some important tips to remember for easy usage. And if you already have them in your kitchen, then dear reader, this article will make cast iron use easier and fun for you. Read on.





Photo Credit: iStock

5 Things You Need To Know Before Using Cast Iron Cookware:

1. Cast iron doesn't heat evenly:

Cast iron cookware has been a popular choice for its high heating point. It helps you roast, grill, and cook food on high flame. But did you know that cast iron doesn't heat evenly? In fact, the thermal conductivity of the material is said to be really low, when compared to options like aluminium and steel. Hence, it is important to preheat the cookware before you start using it.

2. It is not that hard to maintain:

People often ditch the idea of having a cast iron skillet in their collection thinking it needs extra care to keep up the efficiency. But the reality is - cast iron is a super tough material, which is why you will often find old and antique ones being sold at yard sales. All you need to do is clean it, dry it, and season it regularly for longevity.





3. You can clean it with soap:

You will find multiple articles on the internet suggesting ways to clean a cast iron kadhai, which often intimidates many. Fret not, we have got you the easiest solution. Just use your regular dishwashing gel or soap. You read that right. Cast iron, which is well-seasoned, can be scrubbed with soap after every use. You just need to be careful about drying it completely and brushing some oil before storing it. And if you find any formation of rust, just use a ball of steel wool and scrub it off. It's that simple!

4. Use a metal spoon without worry:

You will often find people recommending using a wooden or silicon spatula/ladle on cast iron, considering the seasoning on the cookware is delicate. In reality, the seasoning gets stuck to the surface like tape and is chemically bonded to metal. This means you are actually free to use a metal spatula on cast iron, worry-free.

5. You can easily cook acidic food on cast iron:

Let's get it straight, acidic food doesn't react to cast iron making your meal poisonous. In reality, the food in a well-seasoned pan doesn't come in contact with the actual metal. Instead, it gets scrapped out from the seasoned layer. Just that, we suggest avoiding simmering acidic food on cast iron for long to avoid any kind of risk.





Now that you have these tips handy, we suggest using cast iron in your daily life fuss-free. Meanwhile, click here to understand the difference between iron and cast iron utensils.