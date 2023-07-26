Setting up a kitchen may not be as straightforward as it seems. Making well-informed decisions about what to include in the space is crucial for its smooth functioning. Among the various aspects of cooking, the choice of utensils deserves special attention. With a wide range of options available in the market, each varying in shape, size, and material, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones to invest in. Among these materials, aluminium pans have gained popularity. However, it is essential to explore whether using aluminium cookware regularly is safe.

Pros And Cons Of Aluminium Cookware You Must Know:

Advantages Of Aluminium Cookware:

Aluminium cookware, ranging from basic foil wraps to proper pans, is widely available and known for its sturdiness and durability. Their lightweight nature and even heat distribution contribute to faster cooking times, making them a favourite among many.

Disadvantages Of Aluminium Cookware:

Despite their merits, aluminium utensils do have their downsides. Studies suggest that when exposed to heat, aluminium can dissolve and mix with the food being cooked, leading to potential health hazards, particularly concerning brain nerves. Additionally, aluminium is reactive to acidic ingredients, causing the food to turn toxic, especially when cooking with lemon, tomato, vinegar, or other tangy components. This can lead to digestive issues and even kidney troubles, among other health concerns.

Is It Safe To Cook And Eat In Aluminium Utensils?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that adults can consume more than 50 milligrams of aluminium daily without harm. Thus, cooking in aluminium cookware is generally considered safe, provided the utensils are of high quality. Health experts worldwide recommend using good quality anodized aluminium cookware for safe cooking. Anodized aluminium conducts heat like regular aluminium but comes with a non-stick surface that reduces the leaching of aluminium into the food. Moreover, these utensils are easy to use, clean, and resistant to scratches.

Can You Use Aluminium Cookware in a Microwave Oven?

While aluminium's excellent heat conduction makes it suitable for stovetop cooking, is it safe to use in a microwave oven as well? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that using aluminium pans and small pieces of aluminium foil in a microwave or traditional oven is generally acceptable, but certain precautions should be taken:

- You can use aluminium utensils for baking cakes, muffins, etc., using the convection mode. However, it is advised to avoid direct cooking in an aluminium container.

- When using an aluminium container in a microwave oven, always keep the lid open to prevent potential hazards.

- If your microwave already has a metal turntable, place a glass plate on top before using an aluminium container for cooking.

Now that you have a clear understanding of using aluminium cookware, follow these guidelines diligently and make informed choices when setting up your kitchen.