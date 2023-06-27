The kitchen - the heart of every home- is a place where culinary magic happens, and where we must exercise utmost care in storing our precious ingredients. We all know the struggle when our pulses turn into wormy surprises or our veggies go from crisp to sad and wilted. But let's not forget our dear friend, sugar! From perking up our morning tea to satisfying our sweet tooth cravings, sugar plays a vital role in our lives. Yet, in the treacherous monsoon season, it can be a victim of the notorious moisture monster. Fear not, for we have some nifty tips to help you store sugar like a pro and keep it dry, sweet, and ready for all your culinary adventures!

1. Opt for Glass Jars

Avoid using plastic containers to store sugar, especially during the monsoon season. Instead, use clean, dry glass jars. Remember to use a dry spoon when scooping out sugar, as using a wet spoon can cause lumps. For convenience, reserve a separate jar or container for storing excess sugar, while using a separate jar for daily use. Refill the daily use jar as needed.

2. Employ Rice

Prior to filling the jar with sugar, consider placing a few grains of rice in it or tying rice in a cloth bag. The rice acts as a moisture absorbent, keeping the sugar dry and safe.

3. Harness the Power of Cloves

During the monsoon season, add 4 to 5 cloves to your sugar jar. Cloves prevent moisture absorption during rainy days and also act as a deterrent for ants due to their distinct aroma.





4. Utilize Blotting Paper

Blotting paper can be an effective option for protecting sugar from moisture. Before adding sugar to the jar, place a piece of blotting paper at the bottom and then fill it with sugar. The blotting paper aids in absorbing moisture, ensuring the sugar remains fresh.





5. Cinnamon or Camphor for Long-term Storage

If you need to store sugar for an extended period or safeguard it from ants, you have two options. Firstly, fill the sugar container and optionally add 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks to it. Alternatively, place the camphor in a zip-lock plastic bag and seal it before keeping it in the sugar container. These measures will help keep the sugar fresh and prevent ant infestation.

By implementing these tips, you can ensure that your sugar remains moisture-free, even during the challenging monsoon season. Enjoy your morning tea, desserts, and other sugar-infused delights without worrying about clumps or spoilage.