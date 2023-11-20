Restaurant-style palak paneer recipe: There's something very special about restaurant-style food that makes us reach out to it time and again. And we are sure you have already tried replicating multiple such recipes from your favourite food joints. While some have succeeded with flying colours, some were left behind. But fret not, we have found a few secrets that will help you ace the cooking game. In this article, we will share some simple tips and tricks to get the exact look and taste of a restaurant-style palak paneer recipe. Sounds fun? So, without further ado, take note of the pointers and follow them the next time you plan to make a restaurant-style palak paneer at home. Read on.





How To Make Restaurant-Style Palak Paneer At Home: 8 Tips And Tricks:

1. Use fresh greens:

The quality of food depends much on its ingredients. In this case, palak paneer tastes the best when you use fresh, green, and crunchy spinach. But we understand that getting fresh spinach throughout the year could be a bit tough. In that case, you can go for good-quality frozen spinach. Just defrost it, squeeze out the excess water, and blend. And you have a puree ready to add to your restaurant-style palak paneer recipe.

2. Do not mix the greens:

At home, we often tend to mix different types of greens to add more nutrition to the palak paneer recipe. But what we fail to realize is this mix-up ruins the flavours. The best practice is to stick to the basics and use the best quality spinach to make restaurant-style palak paneer. And do not worry about the nutrition as palak is loaded with various essential minerals, vitamins, and more to fortify your overall health. Click here to learn all about the benefits of spinach.

3. Keep the paneer soft:

We often find paneer turning hard and rubbery during cooking. Trust us; it instantly affects the taste and texture of the dish. Hence, it is important for you to take care of the paneer cubes to keep them soft and juicy until consumption. Wonder how to do that? It's simple! Soak the paneer cubes in warm water for a few minutes and then add them to your restaurant-style palak paneer recipe.

4. Blend palak to the right consistency:

This probably plays the most important role in defining the texture of your dish. If you notice, you will find that the gravy of restaurant-style palak paneer is thick yet smooth. So, we suggest being extra careful while adding water to it. Now, by mistake, if you make the gravy too thin, then add some more paneer cubes to it than usual. The best practice is to blanch and then blend the spinach, without adding water to it. And yes, take time in the process to get the smoothness of the restaurant-style palak paneer recipe.

5. Roast the masalas:

It is the quickest tip to elevate your dish by leaps and bounds. All you need to do is dry roast the spices and then add them to your dish. Roasting helps the spices release oil that enhances the taste and aroma of a dish.

6. Use the right kind of utensil:

We often ignore talking about the utensils we use to cook food. But to your surprise, they play a major role in defining the look and taste of your food. To make restaurant-style palak paneer, use a deep-base, large kadhai. This will give enough space for every ingredient to blend properly.

7. Creaminess is the key:

We usually add regular cream to a palak paneer recipe at home. But to get the restaurant-style taste and texture in the dish, prepare a mix of cashew cream and fresh cream and add while preparing the gravy. Finally, top it with some fresh cream while plating.

8. Let the dish rest for a bit:

The best practice is to let your dish rest for at least 10 minutes before serving. Why, you ask? It is because resting helps the flavours and aroma to infuse well, enhancing the richness of your restaurant-style palak paneer.





Learned all the secrets to make restaurant-style palak paneer? Now, follow them well and replicate the taste and texture of the palak paneer you enjoy at your favourite food joint.