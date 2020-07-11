SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • How To Make Unique Restaurant-Special Lahsooni Palak Paneer (Recipe Video Inside)

How To Make Unique Restaurant-Special Lahsooni Palak Paneer (Recipe Video Inside)

This special Lahsooni Palak Paneer will make you revisit the traditional dish in a brand new way.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 11, 2020 18:20 IST

Reddit
How To Make Unique Restaurant-Special <i>Lahsooni Palak Paneer</i> (Recipe Video Inside)

Lahsooni Palak Paneer is a delicious restaurant-style recipe.

Highlights
  • Lahsooni Palak Paneer is a spin on the traditional Palak Paneer dish
  • The restaurant-special recipe uses oodles of garlic in it
  • Take a look at this delightful and innovative recipe

Palak Paneer is one evergreen dish which we cannot get enough of. The goodness of freshly plucked and puréed palak leaves paired with soft and spongy cottage cheese cubes and the choicest of spices makes for a truly decadent preparation. The Palak Paneer recipe is a classic dish which is often a part of home-style cooking. But have you ever wondered what goes into the restaurant-style Palak Paneer recipe? We have a special Lahsooni Palak Paneer recipe for you which will make you revisit this traditional dish in a brand new way.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Lahsooni Palak Paneer:



(Also Read: )

The delicious Lahsooni Palak Paneer is a recipe from Veranda restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, which is known to be an exquisite casual dining affair. Chef Monish Rohra has innovated this exciting dish and shared the recipe for NDTV Food's readers to try.

The Lahsooni Palak Paneer recipe is unique in more ways than one. First, the restaurant-special recipe uses a significant amount of minced garlic in order to make the preparation fragrant and flavourful. The rest of the spices in this recipe are relatively muted so that the garlic flavour stands out and makes the dish a class apart. Another reason why the Lahsooni Palak Paneer is quite unique is that it serves the palak broth separately and the paneer separately. Further, the paneer is grilled for this delightful dish rather than just being added directly. To make grilled paneer, simply marinate paneer with oil, curd, a bit of spinach paste, and salt. Cook it for few minutes on both sides and the dish is ready to be plated!

Without further ado, here's the delectable Lahsooni Palak Paneer recipe for you to savour. Try this recipe for an innovative new twist to your traditional Palak Paneer and we promise the results will turn our absolutely delicious.

Here Is The Full Recipe Text Of Lahsooni Palak Paneer:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Ingredients: 

  • 250 gm paneer (cottage cheese)
  • 3 tbsp garlic mince
  • 1 cup chopped palak (spinach)
  • 1 cup onion-tomato masala
  • 1 cup palak blanched and ground to paste
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp ghee
  • 3 tbsp Oil
  • Salt to taste

Method:

Comments

  1. Heat oil in a pan.
  2. Add garlic mince and then chopped palak and saute it for 2 minutes.
  3. Add onion-tomato masala and sautée.
  4. Add palak paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt to taste.
  5. Add a little bit of ghee.
  6. Serve with grilled paneer.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Palak PaneerPalak Paneer RecipeLahsooni Palak Paneer
All About The World Food Prize And 2020's Indian-American Winner - Dr. Rattan Lal
All About The World Food Prize And 2020's Indian-American Winner - Dr. Rattan Lal
Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min
Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min

Related Recipes

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 