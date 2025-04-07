Imagine you're halfway through your dinner preparation - everything looks perfect, the house is filled with the delicious aroma of your meal - and then, boom! Something gets burnt, or you add too much salt, or the gravy splits, completely ruining the taste of the dish. We've all been there. In fact, even the most seasoned chefs have their "what just happened?" moments now and then. But there's no need to panic - kitchen catastrophes are more common than you think. All you need is a little presence of mind and a few clever tricks to fix the situation and save the day. In this article, we've listed some of the most common kitchen fails, along with quick fixes and pro tips that'll help you turn things around in just minutes.





5 Common Cooking Fails And How To Fix Them Fast:

1. Burnt the bottom of a dish:

To begin with, do not stir the food. It just spreads the bitterness all over the food. Instead, take a clean pan or pot and transfer the top layer carefully. If the burnt smell lingers, add a small piece of potato and simmer the gravy for a few minutes. The potato will absorb the aroma, leaving you with a delicious dish to devour.

2. Rice, pasta or noodles turned mushy and sticky:

Strain the food to separate it from the boiled water and rinse it in cold water to stop further cooking. For noodles and pasta, immediately add them to a hot pan and toss with some oil to revive the texture. And for rice, add it to a saucepan and simmer to evaporate the excess water (if any).

3. Meat turns dry and unappetizing:

Just repurpose it! For red meat, add it to a gravy or sauce to bring back the texture. And for chicken, shred it and turn it into a filling for your sandwich or roll.





4. Forgot to defrost your fish or meat:

There's nothing to worry about. Just run the pack of meat or fish under cold water. You can also soak it in a pot of water at room temperature while sealed in a bag. For red meat, you can add it to a pressure cooker and slow-cook it to defrost it safely.

5. Forgot to season the dish:

If you forgot to add salt, dissolve some in warm water and drizzle it over the dish while it's in the oven on low heat. For masalas, heat a little oil, add the masala to it, and then drizzle it over your food. This will help revive the flavours of the dish.





The beauty of cooking at home lies in the effort of the chef. Every dish carries a story or memory, making it truly special and memorable. So instead of focusing too much on technicalities, we suggest pouring your emotions into the process - that's what makes a meal truly unforgettable. And for those occasional 'oops' moments, fret not - there's always a fix!