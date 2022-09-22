On a lazy day, cooking can feel like a tedious task! Just the thought of chopping vegetables, standing in the kitchen for hours and preparing a proper meal tires us out. This is when we look for lazy recipes! These recipes don't require a lot of work or a lot of ingredients, just a few steps and the dish is ready. We were on the lookout for such quick and easy recipes, and we found a way to make macaroni and cheese in a rice cooker! Yes, the American classic mac and cheese can be prepared in a rice cooker and you don't need to do a lot of work to make it at home. Don't believe us? Take a look at the recipe below!





Tips For Making Macaroni And Cheese In Rice Cooker:

This is probably one of the easiest ways to prepare macaroni and cheese at home. This quick pasta is ready using only the cooking method of boiling; therefore, it can easily be prepared in a rice cooker.





Now the key is in the ratio of the ingredients. The three main ingredients, i.e. macaroni, chicken broth and milk, is in a 2:2:1 ratio. If you are using two cups of macaroni, then you'll need to take two cups of chicken broth and one cup of milk. By knowing this ratio, you can adjust the quantity of mac and cheese you want and the size of the rice cooker.





You can add the seasoning according to your taste. Generally, salt and pepper are added to mac and cheese but you can also add oregano and chilli flakes if you want. If you are vegetarian, then you can switch the chicken broth to vegetable broth. You can also use water, but the result will not be as flavourful without the broth.

Macaroni And Cheese Recipe: How To Make Mac and Cheese In Rice Cooker:

Start by adding the chicken broth and milk to the rice cooker. Switch the cooker on. Once the liquids start boiling, add the macaroni. Let it cook for 10 min. When the macaroni is cooked, add cheese, salt and pepper. Mix them well and let them cook till the cheese melts. Switch off the cooker. The macaroni and cheese dish is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Rice Cooker Macaroni And Cheese.





Sounds easy, right?! Try this recipe in your rice cooker and let us know how this macaroni and cheese turned out in the comments section below!





