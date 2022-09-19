Weekdays are super hectic and we hardly get time to cook in between work. This is where quick and easy recipes come to our rescue. If you explore the internet, you will find an extensive range of dishes that are fuss-free and easy to make. From one-pot rice to roti roll, options are many, leaving you spoilt for choices. One such popular quick meal option is paneer pulao. Succulent pieces of paneer tossed with aromatic rice, paneer pulao spells indulgence. It's easy to make, fuss-free and helps you put together a delicious meal any day during the week. And what we enjoy the most is that the recipe gives you enough room for experimentation. Let's take a look at one of our favourite paneer pulao recipes. It includes some sweet matar (peas) in it.

Easy Pulao Recipe: How To Make Quick And Easy Paneer Pulao:

To make this dish, we need soaked rice, onion, paneer, peas, carrot, cloves, cinnamon, garam masala, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt, bay leaf, ginger-garlic paste and green chillies.

Start with heating oil in a pan and shallow fry the paneer cubes. Keep the paneer aside.

In the same pan, add bay leaf, cumin, clove and cinnamon sticks, and temper.

Add onion and fry.

Add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, carrot, peas, red chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander powder, and fry.

Add rice to it and mix everything together.

Add paneer cubes, salt and water to it.

Close the lid and cook till the rice is done.

And you have paneer pulao ready in just no time. Add some achar by the side and indulge.

Try this recipe for your next meal and let us know how you liked it.





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header.





