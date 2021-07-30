It won't be an exaggeration to say, sandwich is staple all across the world. It is quick and easy to make and fulfilling to the core. You can not only have it anytime of the day, but also can go creative as much as you want. Sandwich preparation follows no strict recipe. All you need to do is throw in veggies, protein and condiments of your choice in between two bread slices and indulge. Yes, sandwich making is as simple as it sounds. From simple tomatoes and cucumbers to exotic mushrooms and mutton - you literally can stuff anything and everything in between two bread slices. But what fascinates us the most is the fact that sandwich recipes also have regional versions of it. Take the desi-style aloo sandwich and the popular Bombay toasty/sandwich for instance. These recipes include local ingredients, spices and everything rustic and earthy. In fact, we also like stuffing leftover paneer sabzi, aloo jeera, and butter chicken etc in between breads and make sandwich with it.





Likewise, we found another desi-style sandwich recipe that brings the best of both the worlds - egg bhurji sandwich. Butter toasted breads with a filling of masaledar anda bhurji - this dish defines comfort. Besides, you also don't need to be a skilled cook to make this dish. Already drooling? Then what are you waiting for? Get two bread slices and 2 eggs from your pantry and get going.





How To Make Egg Bhurji Sandwich | Egg Bhurji Sandwich Recipe:

For this sandwich, you first need to make a delicious anda bhurji with eggs, onion, chillies and masalas. Click here for the easiest anda bhurji recipe.





Once the bhurji is prepared, here's all you need to do:

Toast two bread slices with some butter.

Spread green chutney on one slice. Click here for green chutney recipe.

Add generous amount of anda bhurji on the bread.

Close it with bread and serve with some ketchup by the side.

You can also add a cheese slice in the stuffing, as per choice.

Super easy, right? Make this delicious, protein-rich anda bhurji sandwich today and devour.





Enjoy your meal!