India's love affair with dal is no secret to the world. It is a staple in many Indian households and comes in a variety of flavours. From Punjabi-style dal makhani to Rajasthani dal banjara, Mahashtrian-style shevga dal masala and more, every region in India has its own variant of dal recipe. Whatever recipe you choose to eat, it will undoubtedly be wonderful! Adding to the list, we have one more interesting entrant. It's known as Gujarati-style Mag Ni Chutti Dal. For the uninitiated, 'Mag' means Moong and 'Chutti' means dry (and separate). Since every grain is separated in this dal, it is known as Chutti Dal in Gujarati. The dal is served with Kadhi or Fajeto as a side dish.

What are the health benefits of moong dal?

In addition to being delicious, moong dal is one of the main sources of protein for vegetarians and offers a variety of health advantages. So, without further ado, let's get started on making it.

Gujarati Mag Ni Chutti Dal Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Mag Ni Chutti Dal:

To begin with, rinse, wash, and soak the moong dal for a few hours in water. Drain all the water using a strainer, then wash the dal again and allow the remaining water to drain entirely.

In a thick-bottomed pan or kadhai, heat the ghee or oil. As soon as the cumin seeds start to sputter, add the asafoetida. Then add the drained dal and cook till the liquid evaporates.





It's time to add the extra spices. Mix in the red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix thoroughly. Add enough water to the dal now. Ensure that it is a bit above the dal.





Cook on high heat until the water boils, then reduce to low heat and continue to cook covered until all of the water has been absorbed. For the complete Gujarati Mag Ni Chutti Dal recipe, click here.





For more delicious dal recipes, click here.





Make this delicious dal recipe at home, and let us know how you all liked the taste of it in the comments below.