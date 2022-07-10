There is really nothing that compares to Indian snacks when it comes to colours and flavours. Not only are most desi snacks - such as the mouth-watering varieties of chaat - delicious to taste, but they can also be made easily at home with local ingredients, in just no time. One such perfect instance is peanut masala chaat, It is a great source of protein and also packs a punch when it comes to flavours. If you are wondering how to cook a bowl of yummy peanut masala chaat, popular food blogger and YouTuber Parul has shared a recipe video to prepare the chaat as well as masala papad. The video has been shared on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipes.

How To Make Protein-Rich Peanut Masala Chaat:

Ingredients:

To make the dish, we need peanuts, onion, cucumber, tomato, green chilli, fresh coriander leaves, chaat masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, black salt, salt and lemon juice,

Method:

Shallow fry the raw peanuts. You can also deep fry or dry roast the peanuts.

Now, once the peanuts have a golden tinge, place them onr tissue paper and allow them to cool down.

Meanwhile, in a bowl take the chopped onion, tomatoes and cucumber. You can add green chilli and chopped coriander as per your taste.

Add chaat masala and Kashmiri red chilli powder to the mix. Next, add black salt, salt and lemon juice.

Mix all the ingredients. Add peanuts at the end to complete the chaat and serve instantly.

How To Make Masala Papad:

Ingredients:

To make this dish, we need onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander leaves, chaat masala. salt, lemon juice, papad, red chilli powder, paneer, namkeen sev,

Method:

Take chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, fresh chopped coriander in a bowl. Add chaat masala, salt and lemon juice. Mix everything well

To make masala papad, you can use papads of any size. Roast the papad on a pan to ensure that it is flat else you can also deep fry it.

Take the papad and brush oil on both sides. The papad is ready now. Sprinkle some chat masala and red chilli powder on the papad.

Next add the previously prepared mixture of onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander over the papad.

You can also add some grated cottage cheese over the papad and garnish with sev or finely chopped coriander.

Watch The Detailed Recipe Of Peanut Masala Chaat And Masala Papad Recipes Below:

So what are you waiting for? Make these yummy desi chaats and enjoy your weekend in the most indulgent way possible!