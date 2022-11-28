Come winter and we all crave for crispy and hot parathas, with oodles of ghee or makhan on the top. Much agreeable? In North India, especially in Punjab, winter and paratha go hand-in-hand. In fact, it makes for a staple breakfast during the season. What we enjoy the most is the variety we get in parathas. There's methi paratha, matar paratha, mixed veg paratha and more. But what remains the winter staple is gobhi paratha. Fresh cauliflower is mixed with spices and stuffed within paratha dough, this dish spells indulgence. Gobhi paratha is enjoyed the most with some dahi and achar by the side.





Considering the popularity, we bring you some quick tips that will help you prepare the paratha with utmost perfection. Take a look.

Here're 3 Ways To Make Gobhi Paratha Like A Pro:

Recipe 1:

First clean and dry the cauliflower floret thoroughly. Then grate it and strain the excess water. Add finely chopped green chilies, red chilies, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt, chaat masala and green coriander to it and mix well.





Now, knead a dough and cut small balls out of it. Stuff the dough with some filling, roll it flat and cook the paratha in oil or ghee until both sides turn crispy. Enjoy it hot.





Recipe 2:





Put the cauliflower floret in chopper and chop it fine. Now, put some oil in a wok and add cumin, hing, finely chopped onion and fry well. To it, add the chopped cauliflower and fry until it turns crispy. To it, add ajwain, kasuri methi, red chilli, jeera, dhania, salt and mix well. Now, stuff the mix in a dough, roll paratha and fry. Serve hot.





Recipe 3:





In this recipe, you need to follow the above two procedures to prepare the stuffing. Now, roll a roti, spread the stuffing and cover it with another roti. Put the paratha on the griddle and bake well. The delicious gobhi paratha will be ready in few seconds.





Now that you have all the three recipes of gobhi paratha handy, we suggest try all of them and let us know which one you find to be the easiest.



