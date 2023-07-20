Milk is a staple in most households, not just in India but all over the world. It is not only a vital source of nutrition for children's overall development but also an essential component of adult health. Besides being a wholesome drink on its own, milk finds its way into numerous food preparations, desserts, bakes, and popular beverages like chai and coffee. However, concerns about the presence of various contaminants in milk are always at the back of our minds.





Is the milk we are drinking safe or adulterated?

Milk testing across the country has revealed the presence of several common adulterants, including starch, urea, detergent, white paint, caustic soda, refined oil, glucose, and the dangerous bacterium E. coli. Experts warn that E. coli, which is typically found in cow waste, can multiply rapidly and pose serious health risks to consumers.

The contamination seems to occur at various stages of the milk supply chain, particularly during procurement, packing, and packaging. The lack of proper hygiene and sanitation practices throughout the process contributes to the problem.

Milk can be contaminated during packaging and transportation.

Photo Credit: iStock

How do you know if milk is adulterated?

To safeguard yourself and your family from consuming adulterated milk, there are several simple tests you can perform at home. The government's Eat Right India movement has laid out a manual on its website under the section DART: Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test. The manual provides guidelines on how to check for adulterants and contaminants in milk, and we've listed them below:

1. Detection Of Water:

Place a drop of milk on a polished slanting surface. If it flows slowly, leaving behind a white trail, it is likely pure. However, if it flows swiftly without leaving a trail, it may be adulterated with water.

2. Detection Of Detergent:

Take equal amounts of water and milk in a bottle. Shake the bottle of milk vigorously. If it lathers up like soap, it contains detergent, which is a clear sign of adulteration. Pure milk will form a very thin foam layer due to agitation.

3. Detection Of Starch:

Add a few drops of iodine tincture or iodine solution to the milk. If the liquid turns blue, it indicates the presence of starch, which is an adulterant.

4. Test For The Detection Of Other Contaminants:

After rubbing some drops of milk between your fingers, adulterated milk may give you a soapy texture. Also, upon boiling, contaminated milk may turn yellowish and leave a bitter aftertaste.





With the help of these simple tests and by adhering to the best practices for handling milk, you can continue to enjoy the various benefits of milk without harming your health.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)