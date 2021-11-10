Do you love adding heaps of sugar to your tea or coffee? Do you like a spoonful of sugar at the end of every meal? Well, as much as you enjoy these delicious treat in your meal, did you know that your sugar could be adulterated with urea? We all know that sugar's price and demand have both risen through time. This, in return, has increased the risk of adulteration of this component resulting in a slew of health issues. But fret not, if you want to test the adulteration in your home sugar, then we have just the solution you need. We discovered a simple hack that allows you to test the purity of your sugar from the comfort of your own home.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), sugar is often adulterated with urea. For the unversed, an increased amount of urea in the body can be harmful in many ways. As per a study published in 'The Atlas of Science', urea exerts, both direct and indirect, toxic effects on several organs. A high urea level causes changes in the gut bacteria, inflammation in the intestinal walls and also causes cell death.





So, if you also want to save yourself from these harmful effects, check out this simple test by FSSAI.

How To Test The Adulteration In Sugar:

To check the adulteration, all you need to do is take a spoonful of sugar and mix it with a glass of water. Wait till the sugar completely dissolves. Then smell the prepared solution. If there is a strong smell of ammonia, then your sugar is adulterated with urea. This method is also applicable if an artificial sweetener is used, in addition to sugar. Take a look at the video.





Before this, FSSAI had also posted about the adulteration in black pepper. To test that, you would need to take a black pepper then crush it with your thumb. If the black pepper breaks easily, it is mixed with blackberries, making it unsafe for consumption.