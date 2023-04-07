The internet is a storehouse of information with respect to food and cooking. Whenever we are in doubt about a particular recipe or cooking technique, we immediately check online for some tips. A common problem that even the best cooks face during cooking is when the curries end up more diluted than intended. A thick, indulgent curry or soup is one of the most delicious indulgences for any weather. But how do you achieve the perfect consistency when it comes to gravies and soups? Luckily, there are a number of hacks you can try that don't involve cornflour at all.





Cornstarch is one of the most common fixes for thickening soups, curries and gravies. Although it is a quick-fix solution, we often run out of this ingredient in our kitchen much to our dismay. So, is it possible to make curries and soups thick without cornflour? Yes, indeed it is! Here are some quick and easy substitutes for cornflour that you can use to get rich and thick curries without much hassle.

Kitchen Hacks: Here Are Some Tip And Tricks To Make Thick Curries And Soups Without Cornflour:

1. Use Maida

Maida or all-purpose flour will work as a great substitute for cornflour in your cooking. Whether you use it to coat snacks or simply add it to soups directly, it will do the job quite simply and elegantly. You could also lightly roast maida with some ghee or clarified butter and then add it.

2. Add In Milk Or Cream

The humble milk is a great addition to the creaminess of any gravy. You could also use heavy cream to make the gravy more luscious. Further, it adds a layer of flavour that would not come by adding extra condiments that are completely plain.





Photo Credit: iStock

3. Puree It

If you are worried that your gravy isn't thick enough, we have a quick-fix solution for you. Simply take a portion of the soup or gravy, puree it and then add it back to the same gravy. You will notice that the gravy has got thicker without even adding any additional ingredients to it.

4. Instant Mashed Potatoes

Potato is an excellent ingredient to keep in your kitchen, not just for its versatility but also for its absorbing qualities. You can add mashed potatoes to your gravy to thicken it. In fact, even the instant mashed potatoes available in the market can make for excellent thickeners.





Photo Credit: iStock

5. Add Egg Yolk

When in doubt, there's always an egg! Whipped egg yolk can be a good smoothener for any gravy, and also add body to it without much hassle. But remember to adjust the spices accordingly and keep the vegans in your group informed.





So, no need to fret about running out of cornflour as these substitutes will do the trick. Do you know of any kitchen hack to thicken gravies? Tell us in the comments.