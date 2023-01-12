There's one dish I always used to look forward to as a kid during Ram Navami in Bengaluru, Kosambari - a quintessential element in festive menus. Kosambari combines the goodness of moong dal with carrot (see recipe) or cucumber and is also served during festivals and as a part of some banana leaf wedding meals in Tamil Nadu. This nutritious meal by itself also makes the perfect accompaniment to one of Karnataka's most iconic rice dishes - the rich bisi bele bath. In many homes, the cucumber becomes the 'go-to' option during summer. With about 95% water, there are few vegetables that can cool you down like cucumber.





Also Read: Kaalan: Try This South Indian Sadya-Special Recipe From Kerala

Here Are 4 Delicious Kosambari Recipes That You Must Try:

Carrot Kosambari:

You can also substitute the carrot with finely chopped cucumber or asparagus.

Ingredients:

Moong dal: 1/2 cup

Grated carrot: 1 to 1.5 cups

Grated coconut: 3 tablespoons

Chopped coriander leaves: 1/4 cup

Chopped green chillies: 2 or 3

Juice of 1/2 or 1 lemon (depending on how tangy you want it)

Asafoetida: 1/4 teaspoon

Salt: to taste

For the seasoning:

Rice bran oil or coconut oil: 1/2 teaspoon

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli: 1

Method:

Soak moong dal for one hour.

Drain water completely.

Chop cucumber (fine).

Stir all ingredients in a bowl with the required amount of salt and lemon juice.

Temper the mustard and red chilli. Now, add it to the bowl and mix well.

Also Read: Pathiri: All About Kerala's Light As Air Bread

Avarekalu Kosambari:

Another delicious twist to the classic kosambari, this salad also includes the goodness of broad beans.





Ingredients:

1 cup Avarekalu Beans (Broad beans)

1 Carrot, grated

1 /2 cup Sweet corn kernels

1/4 cup Yellow Moong Dal

1 Green Chilli

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup coconut, grated

1 tbsp Coriander Leaves, finely chopped

Salt (to taste)

For tempering:

1 tbsp Oil (preferably coconut oil)

A pinch of Asafoetida

1 tbsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig of Curry leaves

Method:

Soak the moong dal in water for at least 30 minutes and keep it aside.

Pressure cook the avarekalu beans with water in the cooker with a little salt (turn off after the first whistle). Drain the excess water after it is cooked

Add the beans with the carrots, boiled sweet corn, grated coconut, coriander leaves, salt and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Stir well.

Temper the ingredients - add the mustard first and then asafoetida and curry leaves.

Add it to the kosambari, stir well and serve.

Hesarukalu Kadale Bele Kosambari/ Sprouted Moong Beans & Chickpeas Salad:

This quick fix salad is a delicious mix of veggies and dals.





Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted green moong beans

2 tbsp onion finely chopped

1 tomato de-seeded and finely chopped

1 carrot shredded

1 cucumber diced

1/4 cup boiled chickpeas

1 tbsp Pomegranate

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and black pepper as required

Method:

Parboil the sprouts for 5 minutes (until they are half cooked). Drain excess water and keep it aside.

In a large mixing bowl add sprouts and all the other ingredients, stir well and serve immediately.

Hesarukalu Usli / Green Gram Salad:

This is another delicious salad from Karnataka, that features the nutritional value of a green gram.





Ingredients:

1/2 cup green gram

2 tbsp oil (Preferably coconut oil)

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1-2 green chilli

A pinch of turmeric powder

A big pinch of asafoetida

1 tbsp minced ginger

4 - 5 curry leaves

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp grated coconut

Salt as required

Method:

Soak green gram for 6 hours (ideally overnight)

Cook the green gram in a pressure cooker with water (wait for 2 whistles)

Drain excess water once the green gram is cooked and keep aside.

Heat oil in a frying pan and temper the mustard seeds and cumin seeds.

When mustard seed splutters, add in green chilli, asafoetida, turmeric powder and chopped ginger.

Add the tempered mixture to the cooked green gram sprouts

Add salt and coriander leaves. Stir well and serve.