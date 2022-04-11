We just love momo; don't we? Soft steamed dough, with juicy chicken, paneer and meat stuffing, and some fiery chutney by the side - a plate of momo steals our heart in just no time. Although momo finds its origin in a Nepali/Tibetian kitchen, today it has become one of the most popular street foods across India. We literally find a momo joint at every nook and corner of the country. Traditionally, momo is served with a fiery red chutney, which is often replaced by schezwan chutney and mayonnaise. However, you can still find this homemade chilli-garlic red chutney being served at Nepali restaurants in your town. Have you ever tried the tomato chutney these Himalayan kitchens serve along with the momo and red chutney? Tastes delicious, isn't it? This Nepali-style tomato chutney adds the right amount of tanginess and spice to your meal. You will also find this chutney being served along with a thakali thali (Nepali platter).





Wondering how to make this authentic Nepali tamatar ki chutney at home? As always, we have got you covered here. We bring the classic recipe that can be easily replicated at home, that too in just no time. Sounds exciting? So put on your chef's hat as we take you through the quickest recipe to make Nepali tamatar ki chutney. This recipe has been shared by Celebrity Chef Anahita Dhondy on her official Instagram handle. Take a look:

How To Make Nepali-Style Tamatar Ki Chutney - Recipe By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

Ingredients:

2 tomatoes

2 green chillies

3-4 tbsp coriander

10-12 pods garlic, chopped

Salt to taste

Pinch of turmeric powder

Pinch of red chilli powder

Method:





1. Boil the tomatoes for 2 minutes and remove the skin. You could also roast the tomatoes.





2. In a mortar and pestle add salt, green chillies, coriander, chopped garlic and grind. Add turmeric and red chilli. Keep grinding.





3. Add the chopped tomatoes. Remove the white core but use the flesh and seeds. Mix it well till it all comes together.





And your Nepali-style tamatar ki chutney is ready to be relished. Try it at home and spruce up your meal. Always remember, this chutney tastes the best when consumed fresh.





Now that you have the recipe handy, make it today and pair with momo or dal and rice and relish!