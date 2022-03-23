Have you ever wondered why pizzas or noodles made in a restaurant taste so better than home? Is it the cooking process? We say, no! It is because even after following every step to make restaurant-style noodles at home, we often fail to get the desired taste and texture. Blame it on how we cut and chop the ingredients. That's right. Chopping plays a major role in defining the final look and feel of a food. This is why, experts suggest, every person should learn a few basic chopping skills to prepare the desired recipes like pro! And to make it easy for you, we bring 10 basic knife skills, demonstrated by none other than celebrity chef Anahita Dhondy.





Chef Anahita took to her Instagram to share a Reel featuring 10 basic knife skills for all. "Let me introduce you to the 10 basic knife skills you must know in the kitchen," the post reads. Take a look:

Here Are 10 Basic Knife Skills By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

1. Chop

This is the easiest style of cutting you'll use in the kitchen, it requires cutting the onions into irregular pieces, it can be used for everyday sabzi.

2. Cube

Using a more precise method than chopping, cubed ingredients are cut to a uniform size. This cut can be used for salads or stir fry.

3. Dice

Dice refers to cutting vegetable into cubes of a specific size while chop is less precise. Diced onions are used in dressings and marinades.

4. Slice

Slicing is a general term that means to cut across the grain into thin, uniform pieces. Almost every fruit or vegetable can be sliced, as well as other ingredients like cheese and bread.

5. Rondelle

The word Rondelle means round and is usually used to cut conical or cylindrical vegetables and fruits such as carrots, zucchini, cucumbers and bananas.





Vegetables can be cut up in a number of ways.

6. Julienne

This cut looks like a matchstick. This cut is usually used for vegetables like carrots, celery and cucumbers. It ensures the vegetables cook evenly. This is used in Asian cooking.

7. Brunoise

The Brunoise technique is an additional step after you have completed Julienning your ingredients. Once your ingredients have been julienned, you then dice again to create small cubes. It is used an aromatic garnish on dishes.

8. Mince

Mincing is a fine, non-uniform cut. It's good for garlic, parsley, herbs and nuts. The tip here is to keep cutting and chopping until you think you are done, and then cut some more! It is used for sauces and or a dish that is sauteed and cooked quickly.

9. Chiffonade

The Chiffonade cut is for any kind of food that is a leaf. Roll up your leaf into a tight tube and cut across the tube to get long strips of leaves.





Leaves like cabbage can be cut using the Chiffonade technique.

10. Batonnet

The clue is in the name. The Batonnet technique is used to cut baton shape vegetables (for example, chips). Think of the Batonnet thick chip type of cut.





Now that you have these amazing tricks handy, chop the ingredients and prepare your meal like a pro!