The chilly winter nights serve as the perfect opportunity to organise a family gathering and set up a barbeque on the terrace. No matter what you grill on the barbeque, the smoky aroma from the charcoals infuses into the food, making its taste even better. With your favourite drink on the table, relishing some sizzling hot paneer tikka can light up the evening. While paneer tikka is a common party snack, not everyone knows the right way to prepare it. Besides the quality of the paneer, what matters in making a delicious paneer tikka is the marination. Unless the flavours of the marination are lip-smacking, the paneer tikka wouldn't turn out well. It is the spices and ingredients of the marination that are absorbed by the paneer, resulting in a scrumptious Indian snack.





If you are struggling to make the right marination for paneer tikka, then chef Ajay Chopra has got your back. In his latest Instagram Reel, he demonstrates how to master the skill of preparing the marination so that your paneer tikka always comes out perfect.





(Also Read: How To Marinate Chicken? 13 Easy Tips To Keep In Mind)

How To Marinate Paneer Tikka:

To prepare the paneer tikka to marinate, gather these ingredients.

Mustard oil Turmeric powder Red chilli powder Coriander powder Garam masala Kasuri methi Ginger garlic paste Salt Roasted gram flour Curd

Once you have arranged the ingredients, just follow the simple steps below.





Step – 1 Take a bowl and pour some mustard oil into it. Then add some turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, kasuri methi, and ginger-garlic paste.





Step – 2 Mix everything well before adding some salt and a small spoon of roasted gram flour.





Step – 3 Add curd to the mixture and toss in the paneer pieces.





Step – 4 Marinate each chunk of paneer evenly and then place them on the barbeque.





Step – 5 Cook the paneer tikka to perfection, plate them with some green chutney, and serve hot.





Try this recipe today!