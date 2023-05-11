Mango is clearly a winner when it comes to choosing juicy and sweet summer fruits. But once you've cut into it, it can quickly turn brown and lose its appeal. And no one wants to eat a black and soggy mango. That's why it is always best to consume freshly cut mangoes. However, if you are left with unused cut mangoes and don't know what to do with them, we have some tips for you to keep them fresh. In a few simple steps, you can prevent your mangoes from turning brown or black and make them stay fresh and vibrant even after cutting them.





Why does mango turn black after cutting?

It's always the process of oxidation at play. When sliced or chopped fruits like mangoes are exposed to air, the oxygen in the air interacts with the flesh and results in discolouration of the fruit. It still might be edible, but is definitely not appetising.

Can you cut up mangoes ahead of time?

Any fruit, not just mango, is best eaten immediately after cutting them. However, if a situation demands preparation in advance, you can chop mangoes and preserve them carefully to prevent the darkening of their colour. The following tips will help you keep them fresh.





Chopped mangoes can be used in a variety of ways.

Here're 5 Steps And Tips To Prevent Darkening Of Cut Mangoes:

Step 1: Choose the Right Mango

The first step in avoiding darkening is to choose the right mango. If you tend to cut and store mangoes for later consumption, look for mangoes that are ripe but not overly ripe. Overly ripe mangoes turn brown quickly, so it's best to avoid them. Choose mangoes that are firm to the touch but give in when pressed.

Step 2: Cut It Right

After picking the perfect mango, it's time to cut it. Once you've washed and dried the mango, use a sharp knife and make a cut around either side of the mango seed. You should end up with two mango halves. Now if you have to store the mango for later use, peel and cut the flesh into cubes so that they can be stored easily.

Step 3: Protect With Acid

To prevent oxidation, create a protective layer on the mango cubes by sprinkling some acidic juice. You can use lemon juice, pineapple juice or orange juice. The acid in the juice helps to slow down the oxidation process and keep your mangoes looking fresh and bright.





Step 4: Seal It Tight

The best way to store cut mangoes is in an airtight container. This will prevent direct contact with air and reduce the chances of oxidation. After cutting them and adding acid to them, make sure to store them in a dry and clean airtight container. You can also store them in a zip-lock bag but make sure to remove excess air before sealing it.

Step 5: Keep It Cool

Finally, make sure to keep your cut mangoes cool. After storing them in an air-tight container or zip-lock bag, keep them in the refrigerator and your mangoes should keep fresh for 4-5 days. The cool temperature will slow down the oxidation process. You can also freeze the mangoes for up to 3 months.





With these tips, your cut mangoes won't go dark and won't go to waste.