Sandwich is probably one of the most versatile foods we can think of. A staple across the globe, it is easily accessible, affordable and gives you ample room to go creative with the recipe. It is all about throwing in ingredients of your choice between two slices of breads and relish. This is why we get countless sandwich variations worldwide. And what amuses us the most is its availability. From a simple street cart to the fanciest of the restaurants - sandwich and sandwich lovers are present everywhere. Take Mumbai's popular street-style Bombay Sandwich, for instance. Commonly referred to as Bombay toasty, this food is one of the most sought-after dishes in the city (besides vada pav and pav bhaji). The ones who have explored the streets of Mumbai can surely relate to it!





What makes Bombay toasty so special? We say the secret lies in its flavours. The zing of spicy green chutney and chaat masala, the mushy texture of boiled potatoes and the crisp of the perfectly toasted breads - every element comes together to create a medley of flavours on our palate.





Already slurping? If yes, then we have got you covered. Here we found the popular Bombay toasty recipe that never fails to impress. You can easily make it at home with some basic ingredients, that too in less than half an hour. Let's take a look.

Street Food Of India: How To Make Bombay Sandwich | Bombay Toasty Recipe:

Step 1. Take 2 slices of bread and spread butter on them.





Step 2. Next, spread coriander chutney on one bread slice.





Step 3. Add boiled potato slices, cucumber, tomato slices, onion and capsicum rings.





Step 4. Sprinkle salt and chaat masala and press with the second slice of bread.





Step 5. Heat a tawa and add a dollop of butter on it.





Step 6. Toast the breads until golden-brown in colour. Serve hot.





Simple, right? Now, get hold of the ingredients and make yourself a street-style Bombay sandwich right now.





Watch the detailed recipe in the header. And the ones who do not have coriander chutney at home, you may either prepare it from the scratch (click here for the text recipe) or get a bottle of ready-made chutney jar from the nearest grocery store. We found some amazing options for you:





