Fusion food is the latest craze! People enjoy experimenting by combining various dishes to make new ones. Even though some of the experiments might be bizarre, others might turn out to be delectable. For instance, tacos and samosas (or taco samosa) seem like a fantastic idea. We came across this Indo-Mexican snack while looking through food experiments on social media, and to be completely honest with you, we really liked it. Hence, we decided to share it with you all. The best part is that this snack is ideal for every occasion – whether you want to host a last-minute gathering at home or are just in the mood for a lip-smacking treat to go with your evening tea. So, without much ado, let's learn how to make it.

To prepare this delicious snack, you first need to prepare dough for the tacos. For this, you need all-purpose flour, sooji, oil and water. However, kneading dough and making tacos out of it can be a tedious task. Hence, we would recommend you all buy taco shells from the market. This will save a lot of time and effort. To know the complete recipe, read below.

How To Make Taco Samosa | What Goes In Taco Samosas?

For the filling, heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Test the heat by dropping one cumin seed into the oil; if it cracks immediately, the oil is ready. As the cumin seeds crack, add the green peas and stir-fry for about 2 minutes.

Once done, add boiled potatoes, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, mango powder, salt, and green chilli. Stir-fry for about 2 minutes, until the potato filling is moist but not dry.

The last step is to fill the taco shell with potato filling (the filling should be hot) and drizzle it with green chutney. Pair it with your tea and enjoy!

For more such fusion snacks, click here for some of our best recipes.

Try it out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. For more such interesting recipes, stay tuned!