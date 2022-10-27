The internet is a fascinating place; from travel and entertainment to art and food, you can find a plethora of interesting videos. Few of the experiments may turn bizarre, while others can be really amazing and worth all the effort. If you love experimenting with food as much as we do, we bring you a list of a few tried and tested fusion snacks that are sure to impress your taste buds in just a matter of minutes. All these snacks are really easy and require a few easily available ingredients. Be it a sudden gathering at home or when you are craving a delectable plate of snacks to enjoy your weekend, these snacks are perfect for every purpose. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make them. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Fusion Snacks You Must Try This Weekend; Take A Look.

1. Sushi Tacos - Our Recommendation

Tempura asparagus or prawns, pickled vegetables, cream cheese, cucumber, and sticky rice are all combined in fried nori sheets. These sushi tacos are delicious and make an excellent quick snack. Click here to know the complete recipe.

2. Idli Pasta

Mostly, idli is eaten with sambar and coconut chutney alongside. But if you are bored of having the same old combination, we bring you an exciting recipe. Have leftover idlis and don't know what to do with them? Give idlis an interesting Asian and Italian culinary twist and enjoy idlis in its new form. Find the recipe here.

3. Paneer Tikka Sandwich

Paneer tikka meets the sandwich to create this delectable recipe. If you have leftover paneer tikka from the night before, use it to make this delectable sandwich. Click here to know the complete recipe.

4. Pizza Chips

If you love Italian food, this particular snack recipe is a must-try! Be it for an impromptu guest gathering or simply when you are looking for a quick snack recipe, it fits perfectly well for almost every purpose. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

5. Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Kachori

Surprise your guests with this unique kachori. And the best part? It's very cheesy! Plus, making it at home is quite a cakewalk, too. Read the complete recipe here.

So, try out these recipes and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.



