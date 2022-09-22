Aloo (or potato) is probably the most versatile vegetable you can get in a kitchen. It is easy to handle and can be turned into an extensive range of dishes. From a humble mashed potato to the exotic potato omelette - there is a long list of recipes to try. The best part is aloo has no taste or flavour of its own; hence, it can be turned into anything and everything by adding the right kind of seasonings to it. These factors eventually give you enough room to experiment and go creative with aloo. Internet is loaded with various such experimental aloo recipes that are easy, fuss-free and delicious to the core. We recently came across one such aloo-based dish that won our heart instantly. Hence, we thought of sharing the recipe with you. It's called aloo 65.





A vegetarian version of the popular chicken 65, this dish makes a perfect dish to prepare for a party or to curb those untimely hunger pangs. Sounds perfect; right? So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of some potatoes and prepare this delicious recipe at home.





Aloo Snack Recipe | How To Make Aloo 65 At Home:

To make this dish, we need potatoes, corn flour, garlic, whole red chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, tomato sauce, soya sauce, salt, garam masala, coriander powder and red chilli powder.

First, cut the potatoes into cubes and add salt, garam masala and corn flour to it. Mix everything together.

Fry the potatoes in oil until they turn crispy.

In a pan, take some oil and add red chilli, garlic and curry leaves.

Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala and mix everything well.

Add tomato sauce and soya sauce and mix.

Add water to it and let it boil.

Add the fried potatoes and mix everything together.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

