No matter what time of the day it is, if you have unexpected guests at your home or have a sudden feeling of hunger, one solution to all the problems is SNACKS! While there are several namkeen, kachoris, samosa or even chips in our pantry, these things might not be enough to fulfil our hunger. However, one of the things that we can always do to keep our stomach full is to whip up something quickly and devour! So, if you are also looking to make some quick and yummy snacks, then today, we bring you some aloo starters that can be made in 30 minutes or less.





Potatoes are one such thing that we can easily find anywhere, and we also have them in abundance in our houses. We use them in our daily cooking to make potato curries or gravies. But today, try making some yummy potato starters with these easy recipes.

Here Are Some Aloo Snacks | Aloo Snacks Recipes:

1. Aloo Tikki

Indian street food is all about spice and indulgence, and the yummy aloo tikki is one such snack that everyone enjoys. This popular north Indian snack can be made with a stuffing of vegetables, paneer or dal, or simply made with only potato and spices. For the full recipe, click here.







2. Aloo Ka Halwa

Craving something sweet? Make a delicious aloo ka halwa! If you're hearing about this recipe for the first time, then trust us; once you make it- you'll keep coming back to it! Aloo ka halwa is a popular dish from Uttar Pradesh and can be made in just 20 minutes. See the full recipe here.











3. Aloo Bonda

Aloo Bonda is a simple and delightful recipe. To make this dish, first, boil and mash the potatoes with masalas of your choice and then deep fry them. You can even turn an aloo bonda into a small burger by adding a fluffy bun to it. Check the full recipe here.





4. Potato Wedges

The crispy and baked goodness of potato wedges can be turned into any flavour you like. Whether it is spicy and Masaledar or just salty, cut your potatoes, add the spices of your liking and bake them for 20 minutes. This dish will be ready in no time.





5. Chilli Potato

Want to have some crispy potatoes filled with yummy garlicky sauces? Yes, please! If you are a fan of Indo-Chinese food, then make some quick restaurant style chilli potatoes and garnish them with spring onions. For the full recipe, click here.





If you also liked these snack options, make some today and let us know which one you liked best.




