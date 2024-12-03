Paneer is a star ingredient in countless recipes, from rich curries to delightful appetizers. Ask anyone and paneer would feature in the list of their favourite dishes. While its soft and creamy texture is a treat when cooked right, many struggle with paneer turning hard and chewy when fried. The good news is, with a few smart techniques, you can enjoy the softest fried paneer without deep frying. Here's a comprehensive guide, including an ingenious hack shared by a chef, to achieve perfect results every time.





How To Prevent Chewy Fried Paneer:

If you're tired of ending up with rubbery paneer, Chef Neha Deepak Shah's method will be a game-changer. In an Instagram post, she suggested a simple yet highly effective technique:

Cook on Medium Flame: Heat a tawa (flat pan) and cook the paneer pieces on all sides on medium flame. This ensures an even golden crust without overcooking the paneer.





Dunk in Salted Warm Water: Once cooked, immediately transfer the paneer to a bowl of salted warm water. Let it soak for at least 20 minutes. This step helps rehydrate the paneer, restoring its softness and enhancing its flavour.





Chef Neha emphasizes two critical points: avoid cooking on low flame and keep the cooking time short. The longer paneer cooks, the tougher it becomes, so stick to medium heat for optimal results.





Other Tips to Keep Paneer Soft

While Chef Neha's hack is brilliant, there are additional tips and techniques that can further ensure soft, luscious paneer:

Choose Fresh Paneer: Fresh paneer is naturally softer and less prone to becoming chewy. If you're buying packaged paneer, check the manufacturing date and opt for the freshest option available.

Avoid Overcrowding the Pan: When frying paneer, overcrowding the pan can cause uneven cooking. Cook in batches if needed to give each piece enough space to brown evenly.

Use Minimal Oil: Excess oil can lead to overcooking. A non-stick tawa or a well-seasoned iron pan works best for frying paneer with minimal oil.

Add Paneer at the Right Time: If you're adding paneer to a curry or gravy, do so toward the end of the cooking process. Overcooking paneer in the sauce can make it tough.

Use Dairy for Added Softness: Before frying, marinate the paneer in a mixture of yoghurt, cream, or milk along with spices. This not only keeps it moist but also infuses it with flavour.

Griddle Instead of Frying: For a healthier alternative, grill the paneer on a griddle pan. Brush it lightly with oil and cook on medium heat for a charred yet soft texture.

Why This Paneer Hack Works

Paneer is essentially curdled milk, and its texture depends on retaining moisture. By frying it briefly and then soaking it in salted warm water, the paneer reabsorbs moisture lost during cooking, resulting in a tender and flavorful bite. The salt enhances its taste, making this method ideal for dishes like paneer tikka, stir-fries, or salads.





Whether you're preparing a quick snack or a gourmet meal, soft and succulent fried paneer is now within your reach.







