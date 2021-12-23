Winter is here and so is the time for winter indulgences. The season brings along a wide range of delicacies that are not only tasty but also replete overall goodness. If you notice closely, you will find most of the winter delicacies include ingredients that are nutrient-rich and helps you keep warm in the cold season. Take rewri for instance. This bite-sized delight includes til (white sesame seeds) and gud - both of which are loaded with nutrients that help you fight the winters. Then we have gajjak, gud chai and more. Besides, we have some super delicious halwas too. Gajar ka halwa, chane dal ka halwa, anjeer halwa etc - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Most of these halwas are prepared using seasonal fruits and vegetables that make the dish yet more delightful. Likewise, there's another kind of halwa - gud atte ka halwa. Made with jaggery, wheat flour and oodles of ghee, this halwa recipe leaves us craving for more.





How To Make Gud Atte Ka Halwa | Gud Atte Ka Halwa Recipe:

To make this dish, we need atta, gud, sooji, milk, ghee, almonds, cloves and a few strands of saffron. You might also customise the ingredients as per your choice, keeping atta, gud and ghee as constant. Now, without further ado, let's get into the recipe.

Step 1. Add milk in a saucepan.





Step 2. To it, add water, a few strands of saffron and let it boil. Keep aside.





Step 3. Heat ghee in a kadhai and a few cloves to it.





Step 4. Add atta and sooji in the kadhai and roast until it turns slightly brown in colour.





Step 5. Add gud to it and let it mix well.





Step 6. Pour some milk and cook until it's done.





Step 7. Garnish with some sliced almonds and serve hot.





Sounds delicious, isn't it? So without further ado, whip up this delicacy and make winter an indulgent affair for all.





