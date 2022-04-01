Remember the sweet-sour taste of imli candies from our childhood? The tangy taste lingers in our mouths even as we take the name of the candies. In some places, these candies are still available. But what about those who are finding it hard to get their hands on imli candies? Is there any way to get them back in our households? Of course, there is a way. You can make these candies in your kitchen. What could be more amazing than that? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows us the way to make these relishes by ourselves. The recipe is easy and can be made with a few ingredients. Also, you can store these candies for several days. We couldn't ask for more, right? Interested in imli goli or candy? We suggest you check out this recipe.

Imli Goli Recipe: How To Make Tamarind Candy At Home

These are candies made with tamarind. Though tamarind is sour, the candy tastes sweet because of the addition of sugar. What ingredients are required for making imli goli? These candies require few ingredients that are easily available. So you don't have to fret about getting the right ingredients.





Here's the list of ingredients:

Tamarind or imli

Sugar

Red chilli powder

How to make imli goli?





Step 1: Start by soaking the tamarind in water.





Step 2: After letting them soak, strain the excess water from the tamarind.





Step 3: Take out the seeds and keep the imli pulp.





Step 4: Add sugar to a preheated pan.

Step 5: As the sugar begins to caramelise, pour the tamarind pulp over it.





Step 6: Continuously mix the tamarind pulp with caramelised sugar.





Step 7: Add chilli powder to this paste. This adds spiciness to the candies.





Step 8: Continuously mix the ingredients until they form a sticky paste.





Step 9: Roll the paste into tiny balls.





Step 10: Cover these candy balls with powdered sugar.





Here's the recipe video:











So, what are you waiting for? Indulge in these delicious imli candies.