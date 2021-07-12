The very idea of an Irani café reminds us of chai, bun maska, keema pav etc. If you have tried the Irani cafés in the by-lanes of Mumbai, then you surely can relate to it. With its unique flavours and aroma, each of these Parsi dishes leaves a strong impression on our palate and mind. Another such popular recipe is mawa cake. An 'Indianised' version of moist cake, the primary ingredient in this dessert is mawa or khoya - an ingredient that is popularly used to prepare desi mithai. This cake is popularly served as a tea-time snack with Irani chai and bun maska by the side. You also relish it as a post-meal dessert.





How To Make Parsi-Style Mawa Cake:

The best part is you can make it at home with minimum ingredients. All you need to do is mix, flour, mawa, eggs, milk and make a smooth batter. Transfer it in a mould and bake. The recipe is actually as simple as it sounds. However, if you explore you will find the recipe of mawa cake is customised as per palate. While some like to keep it simple with its basic flavours, others add nutmeg, dry fruits etc to it to make the cake yet more luscious. You can also find the cake moulded in different shapes and sizes.

However, we bring you the simplest mawa cake recipe that can be made in the muffin moulds you have at home, that too in just 40-45 minutes. Take a look at the recipe:





Step 1. Take maida in a bowl and add mawa, powdered sugar, baking powder, vanilla essence and butter to it.





Step 2. Mix everything together and add eggs to it. Mix again.





Step 3. Add milk and mix again and create a smooth batter.





Step 4. Now transfer the batter in muffin moulds.





Step 5. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.





That's it. And soft ad spongy mawa cakes are ready in no time.





What are you waiting for? Bake mawa cake today and enjoy with your evening tea.





