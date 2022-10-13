Sandwich makes for a universal dish. It is one food item that helps you put together a perfect meal any time of the day. What we love is the fact that you can go as creative as you want with a hearty sandwich recipe. It gives you enough room for experimentation, where you can throw in anything and everything inside two pieces of bread and enjoy. From a simple cucumber and tomato sandwich to the exotic chicken cheese sandwich - options are many, leaving you spoilt for choice. Then there are recipes, where you actually do not use bread slices to prepare a sandwich. We have no-bread egg sandwich where two egg halves are studded with aloo filling and served; then we have no-bread chicken sandwich, where two slices of chicken breast are stuffed with some filling and cooked. Likewise, here we found another unique sandwich recipe, which uses sooji in the recipe.





For the unversed, sooji is considered a healthy food item, which can be included in our daily diet for healthy living. This sooji sandwich is easy to make, healthy and makes for a perfect meal any time of the day. Take a look.





Quick And Easy Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Sooji Sandwich:

To make this dish, you need sooji, curd, capsicum, tomato, sweet corn, onion, salt, chilli flakes, oregano and fruit salt.

Start with adding sooji and curd in a bowl. Mix everything together.

Add some water and make a semi liquid batter.

Add salt, chilli flakes, oregano and all the veggies. Mix everything together.

Keep aside for five minutes. Add fruit salt and mix.

Heat oil in a pan and add a ladleful of batter and cook. Give it a square shape.

Cut the square into two pieces and serve hot.

Such an easy recipe; isn't it? Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.





