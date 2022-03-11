Friday is here and so is the time for a relaxing weekend ahead. We all love to spend the weekends in our own ways. If you ask around, you will find definition of weekend is unique to each. While some like to party during the weekends, others prefer sitting back at home and binge-watch a series. For us, weekend is all about sinful indulgences - we go on a bingeing spree, keeping the diet-related thoughts at bay. Therefore, we are on a constant search for yummy recipes that can perfectly set the tone for the weekend. If you are like us, then this article is just for you! This week, we found a recipe that is sure to tug at heartstrings with its yummy flavours and relatable taste. Can you guess what? It's the quintessential cheese Maggi that you find at every Maggi point across the city.





Let's agree there is something about the flavours of instant noodles that makes us fall for it time and again. So much so that we leave no stones unturned to experiment with a packet of Maggi. But what remains the most popular in the lot is cheese masala Maggi. Considering this, we bring a detailed recipe that will help you make street-style cheese Maggi at home without any fuss. Take a look.

How To Make Street-Style Cheese Maggi:

To make cheese Maggi, we need a packet of the instant noodles, some chopped onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, green chillies, butter, garam masala and a block of cheese.





Now, fry the chopped onions, tomatoes, bell pepper and green chillies in butter. Add red chilli, garam masala, Maggi pre-mix and cook until the mix leaves water. Then add a cup of water in the mix, break the noodle cake in it and cook.





Finally, when you are satisfied with the taste and texture, add a generous amount of grated cheese on the top, switch of the flame and close the lid for half-a-minute. Serve hot. You can also garnish with some more cheese while serving.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of street-style cheese Maggi:





Try this today after work and start the weekend on an indulgent note. Happy weekend, everyone!



