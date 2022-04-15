It is rightly said 'nothing is better than a dollop of butter" - and we can't agree to it more. Butter makes everything taste better. Spread it on toasted bread or use it to add tadka to your dal, butter instantly elevates the meal and adds a bang of salty and scrummy flavour to it. We just love how versatile butter is. You can use this ingredient in countless number of ways for your culinary creations. While we use the hearty butter to cook dal makhani, butter chicken, soup, paratha and more, did you know - adding some basic flavours to it can butter up your taste buds like never before?! That's right. Flavoured butters instantly take your meal experience to the very next level. Don't believe us? We suggest, try it for yourself and decide.





Flavoured butters - like herb butter, garlic butter, chilli butter etc - are easily available at supermarkets, but there's nothing like making them at home with fresh ingredients. Here we bring you one such popular flavoured butter recipe that will instantly make your weekend indulgence an exotic affair. It's the rich and aromatic garlic butter. The recipe has been shared by Celebrity Chef Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram handle. Take a look:





How To make Garlic Butter At Home:

Take one head garlic and cut the stem part.

Roast it in microwave for a minute.

Take 100 grams butter in a bowl and soften it with spoon.

Peel and crush the roasted garlic in the same bowl.

Add 1 tsp chopped parsley and a dash of salt and pepper.

Mix everything well without forming any lump.

And your garlic butter is ready to be relished. You can add a dollop of garlic butter to toasted bread, sour dough, crackers, paratha, roasted chicken, fish and more - sky is your limit!





Let us know what did you pair with your bowl of garlic butter.