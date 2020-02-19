What Ingredient Can Make Anything Taste Better? Here's What Twitterati Vote For

Which ingredient makes your food super delicious? Here's a poll!

What exactly makes a dish? It is basically a combination of certain quantities of ingredients mixed and cooked together in specific ways to give a unique preparation. What if we asked you about the one ingredient that could make any dish turn around and become tastier and more flavourful? The responses could be many and subjective. This was exactly the subject of a food poll by Twitter Food, who asked users to share the ingredients they swear by to make anything taste better. Take a look:





What ingredient can make anything taste better?



— Twitter Food (@TwitterFood) February 18, 2020







Responses poured in to the poll from chefs to bloggers to food enthusiasts. One of the most popular and highly-rated responses to the poll was from Ben Ebbrell, who is a chef. According to Ben, the most important ingredient that can taste anything better was time. "Not just in the preparation, but in the eating of it too. We rush around far too much... Take time to cook and eat as best you can," wrote Ben Ebbrell in response to the poll by Twitter Food. Another highly rated response was the ingredient butter. Other Twitter users voted for things like garlic, salt and cheese. Here are some of the responses:

Time. Not just in the preparation, but in the eating of it too. We rush around far too much... Take time to cook and eat as best you can.



— Ben Ebbrell (@Bebbrell) February 18, 2020

butter



— Josh Elkin (@TheJoshElkin) February 18, 2020

Salt ????



— Ketul Chauhan (@Ketulchauhan) February 18, 2020

LOVE



— Khai Peene Jalsa by Tejas Shah (@khaipeenejalsa) February 18, 2020

cheese



— SHEETZ (@sheetz) February 18, 2020

Bacon!



— Teddy Rodriguez (@TheTedRodriguez) February 18, 2020

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.#food#FoodFood



— #Motivation for life???? (@what_slife) February 18, 2020

Several Twitter users said that the addition of sugar and pepper could also make a difference to any dish. Butter was also a popular response that people chose to add to their dishes. Some people also said that the addition of 'love' to a dish was important and made a world of difference in its taste.





What is your favourite ingredient to amp up your dish? Tell us in the comments below!







