There is nothing better than butter and we are ready to vouch for it. It can enhance the taste of almost anything. From spreading it on your breakfast paratha or toast to revamping sandwiches, to giving that rich tenderness while baking - butter is an all-pervasive ingredient found in the kitchen. It is one of the most widely used items both in cooking and baking and can be found in almost all homes. We use butter almost every day without knowing that not only is it one of the most delicious ingredients, it is also one of the easiest ones to work with. There are tons of hacks and tips on using butter that will instantly free you of all the hassle that comes with similar ingredients. Want to know these hacks to make using butter fuss-free? Here are some of the tried and tested ones for you.

5 Cooking Hacks With Butter You Need To Know:

1. Room Temperature Butter:

Butter is an important part of baking almost any dish and most recipes call for room temperature butter. In case you have forgotten to get the butter out of the fridge, you are left with frozen butter that you cannot use in any recipe. Heat it too much and it turns to melted butter, which is also not what the recipe calls for. Worried how you will have the perfect spreadable butter in time for baking? Well, all you need to do is heat up some water in the microwave and replace the water with a plate of chopped butter. Do not switch on the microwave and let the butter sit inside for around 10 minutes and you are left with soft and perfect room temperature butter.

2. Cold Butter On Toast:

Bread and butter make for the most iconic breakfast combination ever. We have enjoyed this combination throughout our childhood and still do today. But have you ever had to deal with cold and hard butter? Not only is it impossible to apply on the bread, but it is also uneven and ends up making the bread taste not that great. The quick hack for this? Peel the butter! Yes, you heard us right. On your slightly toasted bread, place the peeled butter slices and watch as it evenly melts and spreads into it. Have the perfect toasted bread every time with this hack.

3. Butter Paper For Baking:

Another butter hack for baking that completely blew our minds away is that you can store and use butter wrappers as baking liners when making cakes or cookies. You may store the butter wrappers in the fridge and when needed, use them to line your baking tin or tray. You can also use the wrappers for applying butter to these cookie trays and cake tins in a fuss-free way.

4. Soft Butter:

Another hack for getting softer mushy butter is to simply put some pressure on it. This hack specifically works if you need to use butter but it is too frozen to mix into any ingredient. Place the slab of butter between two parchment papers and start lightly pounding it with a rolling pin. Once a little loose, start rolling with extra pressure and you have soft and crumbly butter at your disposal within 2-3 minutes.

5. Butter Substitute:

Well, what if you need to bake something and you suddenly realise that the recipe calls for butter but you have none left in the fridge? Fret not! We've got the answer to that too. You can easily use olive oil to substitute butter in your baked goods and cooking. Since olive oil is liquid, your baking recipes may require some adjustments in order to substitute butter. But wherever you need to use butter as grease or to cook foods, olive oil may function exactly like butter.





There you have it, butter hacks that will make your time using the ingredient easier and fuss-free. Do you know of any such hacks using butter? Let us know in the comments below.










