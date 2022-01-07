We just love how versatile a sandwich is! Much agreeable? Two bread slices, stuffed with filling of your choice, sandwich makes for a wholesome meal anytime anywhere. You can literally throw in anything and everything (of your choice) to make a hearty sandwich. And if you notice, you will also find that we have different sandwich recipes for almost every occasion. We prefer light egg /veg sandwich for breakfast, whereas lunchtime calls for a wholesome sandwich loaded with veggies, protein et al. Then we have the light and crunchy cheese sandwich or peanut butter sandwich for those weird time hunger pangs. So, how can you not have a sandwich for weekend binge?! As always, we have your back. We found a recipe that helps give the regular sandwich a smokey twist to make it perfect for those weekend indulgences. Sounds perfect, right? So, without further ado, let's check out the weekend-special recipe.





Also Read: Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe And More, 5 Easy Chicken Sandwich Recipes For Busy Mornings

Weekend Special Recipe: How To Make Tandoori Chicken Sandwich:

Here, we bring a tandoori chicken sandwich recipe for your weekend binge. But if you are a vegetarian, you can always replace the chicken (in the recipe) with paneer, mushroom or aloo. Here's the recipe for you.

First, marinate the chicken pieces with ginger-garlic paste, curd, red chilli powder, salt, black pepper powder, garam masala and chaat masala. Let it rest for half-an-hour. Next, grill the chicken pieces until they turn golden brown in colour.





Now, take two breads and toast them well. Then spread barbecue sauce on each slice. Place the chicken pieces on one slice. Top it with onion, tomato and capsicum. Then drizzle some hot sauce and mustard sauce on the top. Cover it with other slice and cut into two halves and serve hot.





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.





Are you too slurping like us? Then get hold of the ingredients and make yourself a yummy tandoori sandwich to ring in the weekend.





For more such indulgent sandwich recipes, click here.