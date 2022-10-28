Can any Indian household do without pickles? The answer is no. Pickles instantly add flavours to our plate and make our meals tastier. The spicy, tangy Indian pickles have now found favour all across the world, and it just proves how delicious they are. But one problem that all weight-watchers face is the addition of excess oil in most of the pickles. For them, here we have brought a pickle recipe that has zero oil content! Isn't it amazing? This kanji mirchi recipe is made with green chillies and is super easy to make at home.





The recipe of kanji mirchi recipe was shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. The blogger shared with us an easy to make delicious and healthy achaar that we can gorge on guilt-free. So, without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.





How To Make Kanji Mirchi Pickle: Zero-Oil Kanji Mirchi Recipe:

Take 100 gms green chillies. Boil some water, turn off the gas and throw in the chillies and leave them covered for ten minutes. Then make masala; dry roast methi dana and saunf till fragrant and dry. (ideally for 2-3 minutes.) Add mustard seeds and roast them too. Turn off the gas and let the roasted spices cool down. Grind to turn them into coarse powder. Add salt, some turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chili powder and hing. Combine everything well.





Take out the green chillies from water. Don't discard he water; we will use it later. When the chillies cool down, cut and make slits on them. Fill all the mirchis with the prepared masala. Transfer the mirchis into an airtight box. Also add the saved water when it's cooled down. You can also add some lemon juice if you want your pickle to be tangy. Cover the box and let the chillies ferment for at least two days.





You can watch the entire recipe video of Kanji Mirchi here:





Try out this healthy pickle recipe and amp up your meal every single time.