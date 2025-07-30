Rainy days, festive mood, and the scent of something indulgent sizzling in ghee - if that does not sound like a celebration, what does? With Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day just around the corner, there's more than one reason to dig into something sweet and celebratory. When it comes to Indian desserts, the crispy varieties dipped in chashni are in a league of their own. Whether you are hosting a festive get-together or simply craving something rich and nostalgic on a rainy evening, these treats are perfect for some desi indulgence. You can make these at home from scratch or simply order them fresh from your favourite sweet shop via a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Deep-Fried Indian Sweets To Indulge And Enjoy:

1. Gulab Jamun

Soft, spongy, and soaked in fragrant rose-saffron syrup, Gulab Jamun is the ultimate Indian mithai. Khoya balls are fried until they're perfectly golden and then dunked in warm chashni (sugar syrup) that soaks into every bite. Rich, velvety, and endlessly satisfying, Gulab Jamuns are perfect for festive celebrations.

2. Khaja

This crispy, flaky dessert hails from Odisha and Bihar, and it's like the Indian cousin of baklava. Layers of dough are deep-fried and then glazed in sugar syrup, giving you a dessert that's both crunchy and melt-in-the-mouth. With its shiny, sugary crust and satisfying crunch, Khaja is a festive must-have sweet.

3. Malpua

Malpua is India's answer to pancakes with a royal, desi twist. Deep-fried in ghee, dipped in sugar syrup and paired with rabri - these soft and chewy pancakes are flavoured with fennel and cardamom. Malpua is especially popular across Bengal, Odisha, and UP during festivals.

4. Jalebi

No mithai is as fun as spirals of jalebi - vibrant orange, crunchy and filled with hot chashni. Absolutely delicious! During festive seasons, especially Raksha Bandhan mornings or Independence Day brunches, jalebi with a side of fafda or rabri becomes an unbeatable combo, and yes, they're just a few taps away on your favourite food delivery app.

5. Balushahi

Balushahi is all about a crunchy outside with a soft, slightly crumbly core, soaked in light sugar syrup. It's dense, delicious, and has a melt-in-your-mouth quality that makes it a top pick for festive indulgence. With a long shelf life, it's a delicious Rakhi gift that won't disappoint.





Whether prepping for the festivals ahead or simply craving something sweet in the rainy season, these deep-fried Indian desserts are perfect to indulge and share with your loved ones.





