Green tea has become the latest health fad that people can't get enough of. The reason behind its popularity is that it is synonymous with weight loss! When green tea is prepared in water, without using milk or sugar, this tea has virtually zero calories. You can have as many cups as you want, without worrying about weight gain. That is not all, this tea has also been widely popularised due to its health benefits! Extracted from Camellia Sinensis leaves, green tea leaves don't undergo any oxidation process and manage to retain maximum antioxidants and polyphenols. Therefore, it is better to switch our daily tea and coffee with green tea for leading a healthier life.





We have curated a list of excellent green teas that you can add to your daily diet! You can also find amazing deals on these green tea brands on Amazon's Great Indian Festival. HDFC cardholders will get an additional 10% off on each purchase.

Here Are 5 Green Tea Options To Choose From:

Tetley's green tea comes with the immunity-boosting power of vitamin C. It is rich in antioxidants. The antioxidant of this green tea helps cleanse the body and vitamin C helps support the body's immune system. This green tea has zero calories, providing benefits like boosting fat metabolism, helping to stay hydrated and helping to feel light and active. This product was for Rs 500 and now it is for Rs 330 only!

Specifications:

Price - Rs 330

Rating - 4.5/5

Flavour - Lemon & Honey

Organic India's green tea offers a unique taste of tulsi, thanks to the tulsi infusion of green tea. This tea is packed with delicious taste and many health benefits that help in detoxification and weight loss. This tulsi green tea boosts immunity against cold and it is packed antioxidants. This green tea comes in the form of loose leaves. It was earlier for Rs 250 and now it is for Rs 237.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 237

Rating - 4.5/5

Flavour - Tulsi

Amazon Brand's Vedaka green tea is made from high-quality, hand-picked tea leaves that are sourced locally. This tea is best served without tea or sugar, the tea leaves have no calories. It is the ideal beverage to complement a healthy lifestyle. The smooth and fine blend of lemon and honey gives a gentle balance of flavours for a refreshing drink to start the day with. This tea was for Rs 450 and now it is for Rs 299.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 299

Rating - 4/5

Flavour - Honey & Lemon

Dabur's green tea is packed with five natural herbs - tulsi, munakka, dry ginger, kali mirch and dalchini. These five ayurvedic herbs help with boosting immunity, relieve stress and much more! This green tea is a healthy addition to your everyday diet. If you are hoping to lose some weight then this is the tea for you, as it has zero calories. This was for Rs 679 and now it is for Rs 577.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 577

Rating - 4/5

Flavour - Green tea

Lipton's green tea is made with fresh tea leaves to give you the best taste and aroma. This green tea, when had without milk or sugar, contains virtually zero calories. It is best enjoyed by brewing this green tea in water. This green tea helps you keep hydrated, giving your skin a hydrated healthy glow. It also has a fifteen-month shelf life. This product was for Rs 600 and now it is for Rs 450.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 450

Rating - 4/5

Flavour - Green tea













