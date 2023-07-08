As the sun shines brightly and the temperatures soar, there's nothing quite like a cool and invigorating lemon cocktail to quench your thirst and lift up your summer experience. The tangy, citrusy flavour of lemons perfectly complements the season, offering a refreshing twist to traditional libations. Whether you prefer the classic and timeless taste of a mojito or crave the tropical vibes of a vodka cocktail, we've compiled a list of zesty lemon cocktails that are sure to tantalise your taste buds and keep you cool during the hottest months of the year.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 6 Lemon Infused Cocktails For The Summer Season:

1. Classic Mojito:

The timeless mojito is the first drink we crave when the heat blazes through us. Add the invigorating flavours of lemon and mint to white rum and top it off with soda water and crushed ice, and you'll be treated to a delightful combination of citrus and minty freshness. Click here for the recipe for Classic Mojito.

2. Whisky Sour:

Transform the traditional Whiskey Sour by incorporating the zesty flavours of lemon zest. Mix whiskey, fresh lemon juice, lemon zest and a touch of simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into a glass. Garnish with an orange slice, and indulge in the perfect balance of tartness and smoothness that this cocktail offers. Click here for the recipe for Whisky Sour.

3. Coastal Citrus and Basil:

Transport yourself to the sunny shores of a beach with this drink. This vibrant and tropical cocktail combines the intense lemony flavours with the freshness of basil and smoothness of vodka. Garnish with a lemon peel and a sprig of fresh basil to complete the experience. Click here for the recipe for Coastal Citrus and Basil.

4. Grilled Lemon Margarita:

Combine the best of two beloved summer beverages, lemonade, and margaritas. Mix fresh lemon juice, Vanilla infused tequila and vanilla liqueur and a touch of muddled grilled lemon in a shaker, then strain into a glass. Top it off with sparkling water or lemon-lime soda for a fizzy and invigorating twist on a classic margarita. Rim your glass with salt and enjoy this flavourful margarita. Click here for the recipe for Grilled Lemon Margharita.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. Whisky Smash:

Serve Whisky Smash for a smashing party with your friends. The combination of mint and lemon always wins in cocktails. When mixed with bourbon whisky, sugar syrup and crushed ice, you get a refreshing whisky cocktail that soothes in the summer heat. Click here for the recipe for Whisky Smash.

6. Whisky And Lemon:

Kick off your lemon cocktail journey with the simple yet sophisticated whisky and lemon cocktail. Lemon soda and lemon juice bring freshness to your whisky. The result is a lively and effervescent cocktail with that captures the essence of the season. Click here for the recipe.

Lemon cocktails provide the ultimate summer refreshment, combining the zesty tang of lemons with a variety of flavours and spirits. Cheers to the season!