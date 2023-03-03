There's nothing more exciting than realising that the weekend is right here. After a long and tiring week, we all look forward to unwinding and spending some quality time with our loved ones. While some like to travel and explore new places, others prefer to stay at home or invite their friends and family for a house party. But a house party is almost incomplete if you don't have some delicious cocktails to treat your guests. From sweet, sour to spicy and bitter - everyone has different likings when it comes to cocktails. If you're someone who likes their cocktails to have a fruity undertone, then you're at the right place. Here are some fruit-based cocktail recipes that you can enjoy over the weekend. They are not only easy to make but super refreshing too.





Also read: 9 Heavenly Coffee-Based Cocktails That You Need To Try

Here're 7 Fruit-Based Cocktails You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Raspberry Mojito (Our Recommendation)

Mojito is one of the most loved cocktails out there. But if you want to give it a fruity twist, then this recipe is just for you. Made with raspberry-flavoured white rum, fresh raspberries and lime wedges, this refreshing cocktail is ideal for the weekend. Click here for the recipe.

2. Grapefruit Vodka Tonic

If you're someone who loves the flavour of grapefruit, then you'll absolutely love this drink! This fruity and refreshing cocktail is made with tonic water and grapefruit vodka. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and enjoy! Click here for the recipe.

3. Japanese Berry

A refreshing concoction of gin, berry puree, pineapple juice and basil leaves - this Japanese Berry cocktail is ideal to serve at a dinner party. It is extremely light and refreshing, and we are sure your guests will absolutely love it! Find the full recipe here.

4. Mumbai Grapes

Mumbai Grapes gives a unique twist to the classic gin and tonic. Gin, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and sweet wine are combined together to make this delicious cocktail. Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe.





Also read: 5 Easy Kaffir Lime Cocktail Recipes For The Weekend

5. Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

This recipe is for all the strawberry lovers out there! White rum, sugar syrup and lime juice are blended into a slushy consistency and garnished with sliced strawberries. Loaded with ice, this frozen strawberry daiquiri is the perfect drink to enjoy on a hot sunny day. Find the full recipe here.

6. Little Red Riding Hood G&T

If you want to try something different over the weekend, then this drink is a must-try! Fresh watermelon chunks are infused with fennel syrup and topped with lime juice and gin. Serve it in a Martini glass and enjoy! Click here for the recipe.

7. Purple Margarita

Jamun juice, fresh coriander sprigs, triple sec, tequila and lemon juice are combined together to make this delicious concoction. It only takes 5 minutes to prepare and will prove to be a stellar addition to your get-together. Find the full recipe here.







Now that you know how to whip up these cocktails, try them at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.