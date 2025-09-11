When it comes to Mumbai's street food, classics like vada pav, pav bhaji, and Bombay sandwich are undeniable faves. However, there's a vast world of flavours waiting to be explored beyond these popular spots. Mumbai's street food offers a wealth of delicious options that locals love but are often missed by tourists. From spicy fritters to flavourful curries, the city's street food caters to every palate. Intrigued to know what these foods are? Here are 8 local favourites that tourists rarely try but are definitely worth a taste. Let's dive in and uncover the hidden gems of Mumbai's street food scene!

Here Are 8 Local Street Foods In Mumbai You Must Try:

1. Kheema Pav: Minced Meat Magic

Imagine a dish that combines the richness of minced meat with the warmth of spices, served with soft, fluffy pav (bread). Kheema Pav is a flavour bomb that will leave you wanting more. The combination of flavours and textures is sure to satisfy your cravings. Whether you're a meat lover or just a food enthusiast, this dish is a must-try.





Best places to try:

- Haji Ali Juice Centre, Kala Ghoda

- Shiv Sagar, Girgaum Chowpatty

2. Ragda Pattice: A Street Food Favourite

Ragda Pattice is a match made in heaven - crunchy potato patties meet soft, flavourful ragda, all topped with a symphony of chutneys, onions and crispy sev. This snack is perfect for when you need a quick pick-me-up or a light meal that's both satisfying and delicious. It is sure to become a new favourite.





Best places to try:

- Shiv Sagar, Girgaum Chowpatty

- Kolhapur Misal, Matunga

3. Sabudana Vada: A Crispy Delight

Get ready to indulge in a crispy, golden fritter made with soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls) and potatoes. Sabudana Vada is a popular snack in Mumbai, especially during fasting periods. The combination of crunchy exterior and soft interior makes it a perfect snack to munch on. It's a great option for a quick energy boost.





Best places to try:

- Siddhi Vinayak Sweets, Mahim

- Mahesh Lunch Home, Dadar

4. Kanda Poha: A Flavourful Snack

Kanda Poha is a flavourful snack that packs a punch. This popular treat consists of flattened rice flakes mixed with onions, potatoes, and spices, creating a deliciously spicy and satisfying bite. Perfect for a quick snack or light meal, Kanda Poha is a great option for those who crave bold flavours. Do not forget to try it out!





Best places to try:

- Vada Pav Centre, Dadar

- Pav Bhaaji Stall, Bandra

5. Misal Pav: A Spicy Kick

Love a good kick in your food? Misal Pav is the way to go! It's a Mumbai street food staple made with spicy sprouted lentil curry, crunchy farsan, and soft pav - a match made in heaven for spice fans. Trust us, you'll be hooked after one bite! The best part? You can customise the spice level to your liking.





Best places to try:

- Kolhapur Misal, Matunga

- Shivaji Park Misal, Shivaji Park

6. Sev Puri: A Flavourful Combination

Sev Puri is a snack that loves to mix and match! Crunchy puris meet a medley of potatoes, onions, chillies, and crispy sev, creating a deliciously satisfying bite. This snack is perfect for when you need a quick pick-me-up or a light meal that's full of flavour. It's a Mumbai classic that's ridiculously addictive!





Best places to try:

- Shivaji Park Sev Puri, Dadar

- Girgaum Chowpatty Sev Puri Stall, Girgaum Chowpatty

7. Kholapuri: Sweet Crunchy Bite

Kholapuri is a delightful treat that brings together crunchy puris and a tangy-sweet chutney. The combination is pure magic! In Mumbai, you'll find this snack on every street corner, and for good reason - it's a perfect blend of textures and tastes. One bite and you'll be totally hooked!





Best places to try:

- Kholapuri Centre, Girgaum

- Mahesh Lunch Home, Dadar

8. Dahi Puri: Cool And Spicy Treat

Dahi Puri is a Mumbai staple that hits the spot. Cool yoghurt, spicy chutneys, and crunchy sev come together in a delightful harmony. Beat the heat with this refreshing snack that's both soothing and thrilling. Whether you're a local or just visiting, Dahi Puri is a must-try treat. It's a flavour party in every bite.





Best places to try:

- Dahi Puri Centre, Marine Lines

Girgaum Chowpatty Dahi Puri Stall, Girgaum Chowpatty

So, next time you're in Mumbai, be sure to try some of these delicious street foods!