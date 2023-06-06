After a prolonged spell of showers and pleasant weather, the summer heat has gotten to us again. The dry weather can end up making us feel dehydrated and exhausted. And during this time, all we want is some refreshing summer coolers to make us feel better. For people who don't drink alcohol, sherbets and smoothies are a go-to option. Alcohol aficionados, on the other hand, simply cannot get enough cocktails. Now, of course, there are plenty of delicious cocktails to choose from, but if we have to mention one cocktail that can never go out of style, it has to be the classic mojito. Its refreshing taste makes it ideal to sip on during a hot summer day. Keeping this in mind, we present to you a collection of some of our best mojito recipes that you should definitely try this summer. Let's begin with the exploration.

Photo Credit: Pexel

Here Are 5 Mojito Recipes You Must Try This Summer:

1. Kaffir Mojito (Our Recommendation):

To make this delicious mojito, start by muddling the kaffir leaves, mint leaves, and lemon wedges in a glass. Then simply add some sugar and ice cubes, and pour in the white rum. Top it with club soda and enjoy! Don't forget to garnish it with fresh mint leaves. Click here for the kaffir mojito recipe.

2. Raspberry Mojito:

If you like a hint of fruity flavour in your mojito, then you'll absolutely love this raspberry version of it. It is super refreshing and will help you cool down on a hot summer day. If you regularly host parties at home, then don't miss out on treating your guests to this summer-special cocktail. Click here for the raspberry mojito recipe.

3. Spiced Mango Mojito:

We simply can't do without mangoes during the summer. So, why miss out on the opportunity to include it in your cocktail as well? It is made with a combination of two types of purees: mango puree and date puree. The addition of ginger ale to this drink is what gives it a slightly spicy kick. Click here for the spiced mango mojito recipe.

Photo Credit: Pexel

4. Apricot Mojito:

Next up, we bring you an interesting version of mojito that you probably haven't tried before. To make this mojito, add lime juice, sugar syrup, mint leaves, apricot jam, and white rum to a cocktail shaker. Shake it nicely, and then pour it into a glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with an apricot rim and some more mint leaves. Click here for the apricot mojito recipe.

5. Red Currant And Mint Mojito:

This delightful cocktail is made with a combination of red currants and fresh mint leaves. It uses dark rum instead of white rum, which gives it an interesting flavour. You can serve this yummy drink at your next dinner party or even enjoy it with your friends during the evening. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the red currant and mint mojito recipe.

Prepare these delicious mojitos this summer and relish them to the fullest. Do let us know which one of the above you liked the most.