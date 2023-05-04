For many of us, summer season means sipping on refreshing mocktails and cocktails. These drinks come in a wide variety of flavours and can be customised to suit different palates. Whether you prefer sweet and fruity or sour and spicy, there are endless options to choose from. However, one summer drink that never goes out of style is the classic margarita. It is light, refreshing and has a sweet and tangy taste that is irresistible! While the love for this classic cocktail remains strong, it's always fun to experiment with new flavours and recipes. Here we bring you different margarita recipes that have a hint of fruitiness and are perfect for the hot summer days. But before we jump into the recipes, let's take a moment to explore some other interesting aspects of this classic drink that you might be curious about.

About Margarita: What Is Margarita Made Of?

According to food historians, the word Margarita translates to 'daisy' in Spanish, which was a popular drink back in the 1800s. Daisy is a brandy-based drink, which as per history, evolved into what we know today as the margarita. As per multiple documents and reports, margarita finds its roots in the late 1930s-early 1940s, when brandy was replaced with tequila to make the new drink.





A classic Margarita is traditionally made with three ingredients - tequila, triple sec and lime juice. It is a part of the 'sour' cocktail family and makes for a perfect welcome drink at a party.

What Type Of Tequila Is Best For Margarita?

When making a margarita, most people prefer to use Blanco tequila, which is clear and unaged and made from 100 percent blue agave. Blanco tequila has a crispness, making it one of the best choices for this cocktail.

Here Are 5 Margarita Recipes You Must Try This Summer:

1. Mango Margarita (Our Recommendation)

This refreshing margarita celebrates the star fruit of the season - mango. To make this cocktail, all you need is fresh mango puree, lemon juice, vanilla extract, orange liqueur, and tequila. It can be served with a salt rimmed glass for an added touch of flavour. Click here for the recipe of Mango Margarita.

2. Frozen Strawberry Margarita

If you like a hint of berry flavour in your margarita, then you will absolutely love this frozen strawberry version of it. The sweet and fruity flavour of fresh strawberries pairs perfectly with the tangy lime and tequila, making it a refreshing cocktail for any occasion. Click here for the recipe of Frozen Strawberry Margarita.

3. Frozen Pineapple Margarita

This delicious cocktail is made with fresh pineapple chunks, lime juice, tequila, triple sec, and ice blended together until it forms a slushy texture. It also has a bit of mango puree that helps enhance its flavour. Garnish it with a mint sprig and enjoy! Find the full recipe here.





4. Kiwi Margarita

Another margarita recipe that you must try this summer is this kiwi margarita. This unique variation of the classic margarita has a sweet and tangy flavour that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Whip up this delicious cocktail for your Sunday brunch with friends or family. Find the full recipe here.

5. Jamun Margarita

Jamun is a popular summer fruit in India, and this cocktail is a tastier version of it. It is made by muddling fresh jamun fruit with lime juice, tequila, triple sec, and sugar syrup. Serve it on the rocks with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves. Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe of Jamun Margarita.

Prepare these delicious margaritas this summer and relish. Do let us know which of the above you liked the most.