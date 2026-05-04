There are new restaurants, and then there are the ones worth stepping out for. Delhi NCR's May-June 2026 crop of openings falls firmly in the second category. This city has always eaten well, but something feels different right now — the ambition is sharper, the concepts are more considered, and the cooking is quietly getting more serious. From neighbourhood spots that understand exactly what they want to be, to bigger openings that have clearly taken their time, the next two months have a lot going on. Here is everything worth putting a reservation in for before everyone else does.

The Embassy

One of New Delhi's beloved culinary landmarks, The Embassy, born in 1948 amid Partition by friends G.K. Ghai and P.N. Malhotra, launches its latest outpost at Elan Epic Mall in Gurgaon. More than a restaurant, it's a cultural haven where legends like Lord Mountbatten and Raj Kapoor gathered, savouring unchanged classics like the Giant Samosa, Imperial Chicken Chaat, Chana Bhatura, Dal Meat, Tomato Fish, and Embassy Pudding. Pranay Bahl and Avantika Sinha Bahl carry forward this legacy of warmth and timeless flavours in a nostalgic yet modern space with archival art, live performances, and 80 covers overlooking a serene water body, inviting new generations to make memories.

NAO – Next Asian Outing

Delhi's award-winning Pan-Asian bistro, NAO – Next Asian Outing, has launched its newest outlet at Skymark One, Sector 98 in Noida, evolving from a single GK-2 success to a multi-city dining force. Founded in 2022 by restaurateur Amul Kapoor, it masterfully blends quick Asian eats with upscale vibes, leading Delhi's Korean wave through authentic Gochujang, Miso, and more. Signature hits like Thai Chilli Garlic Chicken, Tom Yum Udon Noodles, Tteokbokki, Bulgogi Grills, and sizzling customizable bowls draw crowds, paired with health-forward Quinoa Poke and fusion twists. Neon-lit spaces with art walls buzz for Noida's young diners, while seamless delivery keeps it accessible. “It's the food that brings them back,” says Kapoor, fueling NAO's bold expansion.

ATE Omakase

Altogether Experimental is expanding in Gurugram with ATE Omakase, bringing its beloved coffee-and-food philosophy into an intimate, immersive format. Departing from the vibrant openness of ATE Greens and ATE Glasshouse, this reservation-only space offers regular table dining alongside an exclusive Omakase experience titled “Textures,” inspired by sister company Carrabi Coffee. Guests surrender choice for a host-led, multi-course journey of live-crafted coffees, each revealing distinct flavour stories and subtle pairings in a ritual-paced sequence. Led by Chef Anukriti Anand and Vicky Mandal, the warm wooden interiors and soft lighting foster stillness, shifting focus from rushed café vibes to thoughtful, present discovery.





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PAUL

PAUL has unveiled its 14th store in India, and fifth in Delhi NCR, at Unity One Elegante Mall in Pitampura, marking the brand's first outpost in North West Delhi. Renowned globally for artisanal breads, viennoiseries, pâtisserie, and classic French café culture, the new space channels Parisian street-side charm with its warm, elegant vibe, perfect for breakfasts, coffee breaks, brunches, meetings, or solo moments. The menu stars signature croque monsieur, quiche Lorraine, savoury crêpes, canelés, flaky pastries, Napoletana pizzas, tartines, pastas, risottos, salads, bowls, and gourmet sandwiches, all crafted from premium ingredients without palm oil, artificial colours, or additives. "Rooted in 137 years of French craftsmanship across 57 countries, this opening strengthens our Eat Well Live Well journey in India," shared CEO David Yang and COO Vaibhav Kaushish.

NŌDO

Nestled in Delhi's vibrant Khan Market, NŌDO redefines urban dining as India's first grab-and-go Pan-Asian kitchen, blending speed with authentic flavours for a city always on the move. It captures the shift toward convenient, quality meals, spotlighting ramen, sushi, and dim sum. Diners customise umami-packed ramen bowls like the kimchi standout with fermented depth, jammy egg, and protein choices, or savour Tokyo Street sushi rolls, think asparagus tempura, katsu chicken, and seafood dynamite, alongside dimsum gems such as cream cheese with chilli oil or butter garlic prawn. Thoughtful packaging ensures freshness on the go, paired with refreshing lychee or grape drinks.

Gram Street Coffee

India's cafe scene often prioritises trends, aesthetics, or branding over substance, but Gram Street Coffee, created by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Vanshika Bhatia (ex-Noma, Gaggan), bridges that gap seamlessly. This Gurgaon flagship—now with three outlets in three months—treats coffee, matcha, food, and gelato as equal disciplines in a high-frequency, scalable model. Sourcing Indian beans from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Nagaland, it roasts in-house for mood-driven drinks like Vietnamese profiles and matcha affogatos. Chef-led dishes such as Parmela Anderson eggplant, mozzarella and jerk-spiced Chuck Bass chicken elevate cafe fare, while sincere, Italian-inspired gelatos shine with real pistachios and fruits. Lilac-chrome spaces balance speed and linger, fueling expansion to Mumbai, Bangalore, and beyond.





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Mehr-o-Mah

Singh Sahib unveils Mehr-o-Mah, Gurugram's serene haven reimagining calm, considered dining with the romance of royal India. This intimate, candle-lit space gleams with lakhs of hand-set mirror fragments, inspired by centuries-old craftsmanship, softly refracting light into quiet splendour where time slows. Designed for immersive evenings, it offers a ceremonial five-course chef-tasting menu journeying through layered flavours and regional nuances—think Sahjan ka Shorba, Chettinad Kozhi Rasam, Nawabi Gucchi, Murgh Shahi Neelam Tikka, Mehr-o-Mah Mutton Curry, and ethereal Daulat ki Chaat. Each unhurried course pairs with refined alcohol-free beverages, blending heritage aesthetics with contemporary finesse for discerning diners craving elegance, intimacy, and storytelling through food.





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Mido Social House

Mido Social House, Flying Sparrow Hospitality's premium European social dining spot founded by Kanishk Tuteja and led by Corporate Executive Chef Aayush Khandelwal, opens in South Delhi on April 29, 2026. It reimagines European cuisine as a fluid, shareable experience centred on the table, blending small plates, pastas, flatbreads, and a coal-fired Kebaberie that nods to Delhi's live-fire love. Hero dishes like Patatas Bravas 2.0, Harissa Pulled Chicken Borek, and the Mido Mezze Platter shine, using seasonal local and imported ingredients. The bar's Lunar Ritual cocktails evolve through moon phases with precise textures, while Studio Chromed's earthy design fosters intimate, candlelit gatherings that shift from afternoon vibes to late-night lounging.