Rekindle Your Love For Authentic Asian Food As Berco’s Opens For Dine-In Again!

Take your pick from a range of delicious meal bowls at Berco's.

It's a little over six months since cafes and restaurants started to re-open across India, and the impact to the food sector is becoming increasingly obvious. While there are some places that may not be reopening, there are some that have started their dining and delivery operations and are ready to enthrall their loyal patrons; and one of them is the classic Oriental restaurant – Berco's. This is probably where most of us city-dwellers first heard the word ‘dim sums.' The restaurant is now open for dine-in and is offering some old and new selection of all-day favourites.





Choose from delectable starters - their Chilli Chicken Dry, Chengdu Mountain Chicken, Garlic and Cheese wontons, and Crispy Tangy Button Mushrooms are some popular options; and succulent dim sums like Chicken Dim Sums with Black Pepper sauce and Veg Dim Sum with Manchurian sauce are particularly impressive. There's also a host of local signatures like the exotic Baby Corn, Mushroom, Broccoli in Chilli Bean Sauce and the classic Clay-Pot Chicken.





Their meal combo section alone is reason enough to eat here. You have a plethora of options to choose from. And if still you want more, the restaurant offers a wide range of options and you can build your own combo meal with your choice of sauce. We recommend Shanghai Bowl (shredded chicken in exotic Chinese spices) and Three Pepper Bowl (grilled chicken, smoked bell peppers, crunchy green beans in black bean sauce). Their eclectic noodle and rice dishes are also excellent, especially the Pad Thai. And if you can't see what you're craving on the menu, just ask—the kitchen will happily whip up most Indo-Chinese favourites.

