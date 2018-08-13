Independence Day 2018: Amazing Restaurant Deals And Offers From Across Delhi NCR

India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday, 15th August. To commemorate this special day, restaurants and cafes across Delhi NCR are are offering amazing deals and offers. From a host of tri-colour-themed treats to unmissable deals, we have rounded up eateries that are set to notch up the food and drinks quotient. Plan your day well and give your taste buds a patriotic spin and celebrate this freedom with your friends and family!





1. Aloft New Delhi, Aerocity





Celebrate 71 glorious years with patriotic fervour at Aloft New Delhi, which is nestled in the heart of Aerocity. You can indulge in a host of delightful street foods from across the country at Nook, the all-day dining restaurant of the property. The brunch buffet menu encompasses, ranging from tri-colour-themed gourmet delights to the chef's culinary innovations straight from their live kitchen. This Independence Day, take your friends and family to Aloft New Delhi and indulge in their culinary fare.





When: 15th August, 2018





Where: Nook, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity





Timings: 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm





Cost: INR 1,150 plus taxes with unlimited free flowing soft beverages





2. Beer Cafe





Here's to all beer lovers! Beer cafe outlets in New Delhi and Gurugram are offering a wide range of premium domestic and international brews, all tax free! With VAT and GST charges waived off from their bills, customers will only be required to pay the applicable service charge in addition to the cost of their orders. To avail this offer, all you need to do is to flash your government-approved ID card to brew crew when placing your order. The offer is valid from Monday (13th August) to Friday (17th August), between 11am to 6pm.

When: 15th August, 2018





Where: All outlets of Beer Cafe in Delhi and Gurugram





Timings: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm





(Also Read: Kolkata's Independence Day Food Trail Starring Pre-Independence Food Legends)





A post shared by Vipul Naik (@vipulsnaik) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:31am PDT





3. Crowne Plaza, Okhla





Crowne Plaza has rolled out a special offer to honour the 71 years of Independence. Pay only 71 percent of the total bill on your buffet meal at Edesia - the multi-cuisine restaurant and give your taste buds a patriotic spin this Independence Day.





When: 15th August, 2018





Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza, Okhla





Timings: 6:00 am to 1:00 am





4. The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi





The Taj Mahal Hotel is celebrating Independence Day by welcoming guests to enjoy a culinary journey inspired by the flavours of India. Guests can indulge in an exclusive Independence Day-inspired buffet lunch at the legendary Machan. The menu boasts of an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from across the country such as the signature tiranga pulao, Alleppey fish curry, dal Machan, tri-coloured sabz kebabs and much more, complemented with desserts such as south Indian filter coffee creme brulee and tri-coloured macaroons.





When: 15th August, 2018





Where: Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, New Delhi





Timings: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm





Cost: INR 2600 plus taxes per guest





(Also Read: 18 Types Of Indian Breads We Love To Eat)





A post shared by Shubham Thakur (@chefshubhamthakur9) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:50pm PST





5. Drunk Art





Celebrate the spirit of 72nd Independence Day at Drunk Art, Gurgaon. The old school-themed popular brewpub is offering IMFL and fresh brews at just INR 72, plus taxes, valid only on the first round. While second round onwards, you get to enjoy happy hours all daylong! The offer is valid on August 13 and 14.





When: 13th and 14th August, 2018





Where: 30, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram





Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am





Contact: 9990631008





6. Darzi Bar & Kitchen





This 72nd Independence Day, celebrate the spirit of patriotism over shots and great food at Darzi Bar & Kitchen. The restaurant is rolling out a range of tricolour-themed shots for two days. However, the good part is that you need to pay is only INR 100 per shot. Yes, for real! Too irresistible to miss this deal, right? Book your tables in advance and make the most of the festive offer.





When: 13th and 14th August, 2018





Where: H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am





Cost: INR 1500 plus taxes for two





Contact: 9311714702,703,704





7. Band Baaja Baarat





Celebrate the spirit of 72nd Independence Day at Band Baaja Baarat. The wedding-themed restaurant in Rajouri garden is offering you a 50 percent off on your buffet, if you visit the restaurant in tri-colour attire, from 10th to 15th August. Get your friends and family along, and grab this fantastic chance to enjoy a lavish spread in a price that's simply irresistible!





When: 10th to 15th August, 2018





Where: A-6 Ground Floor, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi





Timings: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - 12:00 am





Contact: 9599008036





8. Fabelle, New Delhi





Fabelle, Luxury Chocolate Boutique at Select City, Saket, invites you for an Independence Day weekend special experiential. Enjoy an afternoon with your family and little ones by feasting on the best chocolate with their 'spin to win' contest.





When: 15th August, 2018





Where: Fabelle, Luxury Chocolate Boutique at Select City, Saket





A post shared by vignesh singaravelan (@vigneshsingaravela) on Aug 10, 2018 at 9:47am PDT





Make the most of this Independence Day and celebrate freedom in these amazing restaurants with your friends and family!





Happy Independence Day!