Let's admit, nuggets, popcorns, fries and all these crunchy snacks hold a special place in our heart. In fact, we go on a bingeing-spree every time we get a bowl of these greasy, decadent delights. But what bother us the most are the added fats and calories we consume alongside these munchies. These fried foods are loaded with trans-fat that further leads to weight gain and other lifestyle-related diseases. What if we tell you we have an option that might help you indulge these treats guilt-free? Yes, you heard us. All you need is an air fryer to fry your favourite snack without a drop of oil. We also handpicked some of the best quality air fryer options for you to make a wise choice. Read on.

6 Of The Best Air Fryer Options For You:

SOLARA Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer comes with 6 pre-set options and helps you deep fry the munchies without much oil. It is said, food cooked in Solara air fryer contains 85 percent lesser fat than the traditionally fried foods.

Inalsa Air Fryer

This air fryer by Inalsa heats up in just 2 to 3 minutes and helps cook food faster than the conventional stove. The pans used in this air fryer are easily detachable, making it easy to clean after every use.

VARADA Max Air fryer

This airfryer by Varada comes with a container of 6.5-litre capacity, making it ideal for a mid-sized family. It also has a beautiful touch panel display and auto shut-off option that makes it convenient for anytime use.

Kenstar Aster Digi Air Fryer

It comes with a non-stick food basket and 7 pre-set cooking options that makes it convenient for all. The container is detachable and can easily be cleaned with regular dishwashing gel.

Hilton Air Fryer

If you are someone who stays alone and is looking for an air fryer, this option is ideal for you. It has a 3.5-litre capacity and is ideal for grilling, baking and roasting.

AGARO 33313 Air Fryer

Another great option for all you who stay alone, this air fryer by Agaro comes with a 2.8-litre capacity. It has a non-stick pot and cool-touch handle and is convenient for anytime use.

Check out these options and let us know which one you plan to buy.